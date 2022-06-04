Man killed, woman injured in unprovoked shooting in Long Beach: Police

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a seemingly unprovoked shooting spree in Long Beach Friday evening.

The shootings happened around 10:55 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Walnut Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene they found Good Samaritans providing aid to a man who was on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Nearby, officers located a second victim, identified only as an adult woman, who was also shot multiple times in her upper and lower body.

Officers provided aid to both victims until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene. Both the man and the woman were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the man died from his wounds while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and she is currently in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department’s homicide unit. So far, detectives have learned that three men approached the male victim and abruptly shot him without provocation. As they fled the scene of the shooting, the men opened fire on the female victim who was driving nearby.

Neither of the victims knew each other, police said.

Long Beach police have identified the male victim as 24-year-old Duwayane Thomas of Long Beach.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Michael Hutchinson at 562-570-7244. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.lacrimestoppers.org .

Long Beach police are also investigating a second shooting that happened a few hours earlier on a bike path near the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard. Police say a man was shot in the upper torso and is currently in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time if the two shootings are related.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.