ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man killed, woman injured in unprovoked shooting in Long Beach: Police

By Travis Schlepp
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anHoA_0g0hhDwl00

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a seemingly unprovoked shooting spree in Long Beach Friday evening.

The shootings happened around 10:55 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Walnut Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

When officers arrived on scene they found Good Samaritans providing aid to a man who was on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Nearby, officers located a second victim, identified only as an adult woman, who was also shot multiple times in her upper and lower body.

Officers provided aid to both victims until Long Beach Fire Department paramedics arrived on scene. Both the man and the woman were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the man died from his wounds while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The woman’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and she is currently in stable condition, police said.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Long Beach Police Department’s homicide unit. So far, detectives have learned that three men approached the male victim and abruptly shot him without provocation. As they fled the scene of the shooting, the men opened fire on the female victim who was driving nearby.

Neither of the victims knew each other, police said.

Long Beach police have identified the male victim as 24-year-old Duwayane Thomas of Long Beach.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai and Michael Hutchinson at 562-570-7244. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.lacrimestoppers.org .

Long Beach police are also investigating a second shooting that happened a few hours earlier on a bike path near the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard. Police say a man was shot in the upper torso and is currently in critical condition.

It’s unclear at this time if the two shootings are related.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 5

Related
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Victorville man arrested in connection with deadly shooting

A 20-year-old man from Victorville was arrested for his alleged role in a deadly shooting over the weekend. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jeremiah Ponce for the Saturday shooting death of 42-year-old Jose Rojas of Victorville. Rojas was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 14000 block of Burning Tree […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Police Say Suspect in Beverly Grove Follow-Home Robbery Accidentally Shot Accomplice in Leg

Police say a man charged with a Beverly Grove follow-home robbery accidentally shot his accomplish in the leg. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on April 20 around 12:45 a.m., four men visiting from Northern California arrived at their short-term rental property in the 2400 block of Coldwater Canyon Drive after dining in the Beverly Grove area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Gunshots ring out after dangerous drivers take over South L.A. streets

Street takeovers in Southern California are becoming free-for-alls for bad behavior and criminal activity, according to local law enforcement. A couple of intersections in South Los Angeles became scenes of the latest street spectacles early Monday morning with drivers doing doughnuts, revving their engines and burning rubber. The illegal festivities came to a screeching halt when gunshots rang […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
KTLA

Suspected burglar falls from 2nd-story window in East Hollywood

A suspected burglar plummeted from a second-story window in East Hollywood Monday night after apparently losing his balance. The incident occurred around 11:42 p.m. at an apartment building in the 1500 block of North Edgemont Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said. A male suspect was trying to break-in to an occupied apartment […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Police ID Man Killed in Long Beach by Shooters Who Also Wounded a Woman

Police have identified the man who was shot and fatally wounded in Long Beach and are now searching for suspects who also shot a woman driving a nearby vehicle, authorities said Saturday. The Long Beach Police Department identified the deceased victim as 24- year-old Duwayane Thomas of Long Beach. Three...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed at Highland storage facility

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Highland storage facility Sunday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Highland station responded to the storage unit on the 7000 block of Jasper Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Detectives searching for men who dumped body near desert in El Mirage

Homicide detectives from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department are searching for three men who were seen leaving a man’s body near the open desert. The body of 62-year-old Renming Chen was found Friday afternoon around 3:45 p.m. near the intersection of Sheep Creek Road and Bookasta Road in El Mirage, the Sheriff’s Department said. […]
EL MIRAGE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three-Car Accident on 91 Freeway Kills 1, Hurts Multiple [Long Beach, CA]

Woman Killed in Multi-Car Accident near Long Beach Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m., near Long Beach Boulevard. According to reports, the driver of a vehicle rear-ended another car, causing the initial vehicle to spin and face the wrong-way. Shortly after, a third car struck the wrong-way vehicle head-on.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man charged with stabbing 2 nurses, doctor at Encino hospital: DA

A man was charged Tuesday with stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center last week. Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, faces three counts of attempted murder with allegations of causing great bodily injury and prior convictions that include assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

Authorities detain carjacking suspect after lengthy pursuit

Authorities were in pursuit of an alleged carjacking suspect Monday afternoon. The pursuit began at around 10:45 a.m. in Ontario before the suspect led pursuing Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies throughout the San Gabriel Valley via several freeways and surface streets. Initially, West Covina Police were in pursuit of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street [...]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

KTLA

54K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy