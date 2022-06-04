ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 wounded, 1 critically in South Shore shooting

By Peter Marzano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A shooting in South Shore Saturday afternoon left two men wounded, with one man in critical condition, according to police. Police said a...

6 people shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday. A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side. About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block...
Man ambushed, killed by gunmen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday morning while he sat in a parked car on Chicago's South Side. Around 9 a.m., police say the 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street in the Englewood neighborhood when he was approached by two other men.
1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
Vehicle shot up on I-90, Chicago woman charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested for shooting at another driver on the Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to northbound Interstate 90 at Addison Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 55-year-old...
Man walking on sidewalk shot in groin in Washington Heights

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot in the groin while walking on a sidewalk early Tuesday in Washington Heights on the South Side. The man was walking in the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street about 1:24 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. A...
Man crashes vehicle after carjacking woman at gunpoint, beats bystander

CHICAGO - A man is in custody Tuesday afternoon after carjacking a woman at gunpoint and later crashing the vehicle on South Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park. About 8:40 a.m., a 40-year-old woman was inside her parked SUV in the 3500 block of South State Street when the man entered the passenger side of her vehicle, displayed a gun and told her to get out, according to Chicago police.
Some businesses placed on lockdown amid standoff with barricaded man in New Lenox

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- A standoff ensued Monday night in southwest suburban New Lenox. Police were called to a business on Schoolhouse Road north of Laraway Road for a man who threatened to harm himself. A concerned family member contacted authorities, and EMS was sent to the business to assess the man, the Will County Sheriff's office said. The man presented a shotgun to both family members and EMS – and threatened to harm them as well as himself, the Will County Sheriff's office said. Sheriff's police were called in and evacuated the area. A handful of businesses were locked down, including a martial arts school. Police eventually got three children and an instructor out safely. As of 10 p.m., officers were still talking with the barricaded man. If you or someone you know is concerned about suicide, you can contact the 24/7, confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, or go here to online chat. More helpful resources can be found here. 
3 arrested after Indiana post-graduation shooting wounds 2

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police say three people were taken into custody following a Sunday shooting that wounded two people shortly after a graduation ceremony. Police said two 19-year-olds were wounded as more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy graduates and their families were leaving the U.S. Steel Yard stadium in Gary after the commencement. Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady tells The Times of Northwest Indiana officers found a 19-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of the stadium, while a 19-year-old Gary woman was found near a restaurant with a gunshot wound to her ankle. Two juveniles and a 20-year-old Hammond man were arrested.
Residents on Chicago's northwest side concerned thieves using a machete to rob them

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is going around robbing people, not with a gun but with a machete.The attacks are terrorizing people on the city's northwest side. So far, there have been eight machete robberies. CBS 2's Aasal Rezaei reports from Irving Park talking with investigators after this weekend's incidents.Chicago police are asking people to be on high alert after there was three more attacks this weekend. CPD confirmed it is the same man in all of the attacks, so far.The attacks have happened in Irving Park, Avondale and Logan Square. The latest happening just last night around 9:00 p.m. near...
Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
Chicago shootings: 18 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago weekend shootings have left at least 18 shot, one fatally, police said. A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side. The male, whose age wasn't known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600-block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released.
