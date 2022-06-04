Isolated Rain showers and thunderstorms for Sunday

Effective: 2022-06-05 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Owyhee; Twin Falls The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Twin Falls County in south central Idaho Eastern Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho * Until 400 PM MDT.. * At 311 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Roseworth, or 27 miles west of Twin Falls, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Castleford around 320 PM MDT. Hollister around 350 PM MDT. Twin Falls and Magic Valley Regional Airport around 400 PM MDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OWYHEE COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO