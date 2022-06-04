Girls lacrosse: Rush-Henrietta, Victor, HF-L , Pal-Mac head to state semifinals

The 19 goals scored by the Rush-Henrietta girls tells some of Saturday’s story, but not all of it.

Ally Garrett, five goals on six shots. Lena Cox, five goals on five shots.

That’s the kind of shooting success that explains the ease in which the Royal Comets rolled to a 19-6 win over Clarence of Section VI in Saturday’s Class A state quarterfinal at Pittsford Sutherland High School.

R-H (16-3) was up by six goals before Clarence (15-3) got on the board and by then, the mismatch was evident. And the pronounced edge came from a domination on draws, where Avery Roberts set the tone with six wins. That helped R-H keep the ball from Clarence, which had few answers for the crisp passes and sharp cutters that kept the Clarence defense busy.

It was 10-2 at the half and most of the second half was played with a running clock.

“They were in a zone so we knew we had to take care of the ball and move it,” R-H coach Jim DeWald said. “We didn’t want to take any plays off because this is the time of year we need to be playing our best lacrosse.”

Part of playing your best lacrosse is recognizing situations. The Royal Comets didn’t take much time to find the soft spot in Clarence’s zone and after keeping the ball hot on the perimeter, the feeders found the open cutter on the doorstep for multiple easy looks.

“Their backer was on the opposite side so that spot was always open,” said Roberts.

R-H advances to the Class A state semifinals to play an opponent to be determined on Friday at 9 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.

Class B

It was either coincidence or foreshadowing that just as the starting lineup for the Victor girls began, a freight train on the CSX line behind Sutherland High School sounded its familiar horn.

Just more than an hour later, the scoreboard looked familiar too.

The Victor girls barreled through Frontier of Section VI by a 16-2 final count in the Class B quarterfinal that punched a state semifinal ticket for the Blue Devils.

“We went in with the plan to win the draws and dictate on offense,” coach Nikki Frunzi said. “We wanted to come in with our plan regardless.”

Proof of the success comes in the final score and the balance on display that overwhelmed Frontier (14-2). Seven players scored as the Blue Devils (19-1) took an 8-1 lead into halftime. And after Devin Livingston, Eva Pronti and Caitlin Keenan scored in the first four minutes of the second half, it was a running clock the rest of the way.

“A lot of it is the culture piece,” said Frunzi of the mindset that unfolds as her team pulls away. “We wanted to keep everyone happy.”

There were more happy Blue Devils than usual when the starters gave way to the backups with plenty of time left to work up a sweat.

So seeing players like freshmen Morgan Livingston, Maia Pronti and senior Alexandra Finocchario score goals was special.

“That’s the next wave,” said Eva Pronti. “It’s awesome to see them on the field.”

Victor advances to play Fayetteville-Manlius in a Class B state semifinal on Friday at 11 a.m. at SUNY Cortland.

Class C

The Honeoye Falls-Lima girls have never lost in 13 trips to the state quarterfinals and that did not change Saturday.

Not even close.

The Cougars (11-8) opened with an emphasis on defense and that’s what drove the 18-4 win over Grand Island of Section VI in the Class C state quarterfinal.

“We knew they had two or three really good players and we wanted to neutralize them,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “That set the tone.”

Whitley Easton scored two of HF-L’s first four goals. Lily Koslowski put Grand Island on the board with 19:49 left in the first half and after that, it was all Cougars.

Paige Kidd and Katie Adams each scored twice as part of a six-goal run and Adams’s second with 1:30 left kept the clock running since it gave HF-L a 10-goal lead, 12-2.

“We wanted to be aggressive and we were showing different types of defenses,” said Easton. “They run a lot of pick-and-rolls and attack from the top. So we made sure we knew where they were and we don’t switch (defensively) on those so we were really able to lock them up.”

HF-L pushed its lead to 18-2 in a second half that took 26 minutes of real time to seal a return trip to the state quarterfinals, where it will play Friday at SUNY Cortland.

Class D

It’s been since 2019 that the Palmyra-Macedon girls last went to the state tournament and that was by no fault of their own.

The pandemic made that decision for the Raiders (16-4) so Saturday, when the decision was back in their hands, they left no doubt.

Pal-Mac rolled to a 15-2 win over Eden of Section VI in the Class D state quarterfinal.

“I’m so stoked,” said senior Kylie Waeghe, who scored six goals. “I went my freshman year … so it’s exciting to be back.”

Mostly, she’s excited for teammates who have never had the chance in a state semifinal, which the Raiders now have Friday at 3 p.m. at SUNY Cortland.

“Just play your game," she said of the guidance she’ll offer. “There are a lot of good teams there, the best of the best. Win or lose, it’s great to be there.”

Waeghe scored four of her goals in the first half, joined in the scoring parade by Jenna Santelli (two) and Reagan Diehl (three).

Coach E.J. Burse was happy with the outcome of course. Not so much because of the score, but because of how his team played.

“We have one senior so it was important to show the girls that we need to play our brand of lacrosse."

