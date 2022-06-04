ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?

By Leo Sun
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut its full-year revenue guidance broadly missed analysts’ estimates. Its stock will remain out of favor until it stabilizes its growth, narrows its losses, and addresses its customer concentration issues. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...

Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Thinks a Recession Is Imminent. Make These 3 Moves to Prepare

Economic conditions could worsen. Here's how to gear up. Financial expert Suze Orman thinks economic conditions could deteriorate later this year or early next. You can prepare for a recession by cutting back on spending, adding to your savings, and maybe even getting a second income. Today's economy is plagued...
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
Fortune

Lumber bubble 2.0 just burst—here’s when to expect the best deals

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Since the beginning of the pandemic, lumber prices have been more volatile than at almost any other time in history, leading to some major headaches for homebuilders and buyers. In...
