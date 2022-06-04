Shoot 'Em Up Video Game A Refuge For War-scarred Afghans

Under Taliban rule, Afghans are suffering from widespread hunger, desperate poverty, and brutal oppression. Here's everything you need to know:. Afghanistan has deteriorated dramatically since President Biden ordered the U.S. military to complete its withdrawal in August. When the Taliban returned to power, women's rights advocates took to the streets demanding to keep advances made during the U.S. occupation, such as education for girls. Many of those protesters were beaten and detained, while activists fled or went into hiding. In March, the Taliban announced that girls could only attend school up to the sixth grade. Last month, the hard-line government announced that Muslim women must be covered from head to toe while in public, with only their eyes exposed, and ordered woman TV broadcasters to cover their faces. Now women have started vanishing from the workforce. "What I am worried about," said Khatera Ahmadi, a news presenter at ToloNews, "is that next they will ban us from coming to work completely."

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO