Shoot 'Em Up Video Game A Refuge For War-scarred Afghans

By Cyril Belaud, Aysha Safi
 3 days ago
The crackle of gunfire. A gasp of a stranger. Explosions rumbling in the distance. In the Afghan capital of Kabul, such sounds would normally prompt panic. But they are coming from the tinny speaker of a mobile phone clutched by a young man, hunched over and absorbed in the bloody shoot...

IN THIS ARTICLE
