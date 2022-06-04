Raging blaze tears through vacant mill buildings in Orange

A massive blaze broke out at vacant mill buildings in Orange on Saturday morning. (Handout photo))

ORANGE, Mass. — A raging blaze tore through multiple vacant mill buildings in Orange on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 16 West River Street around 11:45 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames engulfing the building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The flames also spread to four other nearby buildings.

Firefighters from 20 area departments were called in to battle the flames and the response was “equivalent to a six- or seven-alarm fire,” Orange Fire Chief James Young said.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The building, which is privately owned, has been “crumbling for years,” according to town officials.

State police are assisting Orange police and fire officials with an investigation into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

