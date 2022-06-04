ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, MA

Raging blaze tears through vacant mill buildings in Orange

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsdy6_0g0hgEIL00
A massive blaze broke out at vacant mill buildings in Orange on Saturday morning. (Handout photo))

ORANGE, Mass. — A raging blaze tore through multiple vacant mill buildings in Orange on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 16 West River Street around 11:45 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames engulfing the building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The flames also spread to four other nearby buildings.

Firefighters from 20 area departments were called in to battle the flames and the response was “equivalent to a six- or seven-alarm fire,” Orange Fire Chief James Young said.

Two people suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

The building, which is privately owned, has been “crumbling for years,” according to town officials.

State police are assisting Orange police and fire officials with an investigation into the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman pulled from Nahant pool dies

NAHANT, Mass. — A woman who was pulled from a pool in Nahant has died, a spokesperson for the police and fire departments said. Emergency crews responded to the Cary Street Club around 3 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman. The woman, 22 years old, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.
NAHANT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange, MA
Accidents
City
Orange, MA
Orange, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

Police: 7 injured in head-on crash in Townsend

TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after seven people were seriously injured in a two car head-on collision in Townsend Monday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a crash near 130 Main Street Monday evening found two cars had collided head-on, police said. First responders needed to used the jaws of life to remove two people from one of the cars, according to police.
TOWNSEND, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - South Shore firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Crescent Street in Duxbury Sunday morning, according to the Duxbury Fire Department. At approximately 2:34 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and noted “extensive damage” to the house. One of the home owners was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, according to officials.
DUXBURY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Truck slams into Salem home

SALEM, Mass. — A man is under arrest in Salem, facing several charges after crashing his Dodge Ram pickup truck into a home on Jefferson Avenue. The house appeared to have suffered significant damage to the front porch. The truck could was towed away from the crash site early Monday morning. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the house at the time of the crash.
SALEM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accident#Cox Media Group
westernmassnews.com

Investigation continues into massive mill fire in Orange

Getting answers: red flag laws and obtaining a license to carry. A Western Mass News viewer reached out to our newsroom asking us about getting an application for a license to carry in the Bay State when it comes to mental health. Updated: 5 hours ago. Western Mass News is...
ORANGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after head-on crash in Townsend leaves 1 person dead, 6 others seriously hurt

TOWNSEND, Mass. — Police are investigating after a head-on crash in Townsend on Monday left one person dead and six others seriously hurt. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street near Route 13 around 5:30 p.m. found a sedan and an SUV that had collided, as well as several people suffering from various injuries, according to the Townsend Police Department.
TOWNSEND, MA
Boston 25 News

Officials seek public’s help in fire investigation after a blaze tore through buildings in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. — Firefighters from 20 area departments battled a raging blaze that tore through multiple vacant mill buildings in Orange on Saturday morning, officials said. Crews responding to a report of a fire at 16 West River Street around 11:45 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames engulfing the building, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The flames also spread to four other nearby buildings.
ORANGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Large tree falls on cars in Boston’s South End

BOSTON — A large tree collapsed onto cars parked in the South End neighborhood of Boston Tuesday afternoon. The collapse happened on Waltham Street near Tremont Street. Video from the scene shows the tree stretched across the street, almost reaching nearby Ringgold Park. The street is expected to remain...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Shots fired in Somerville neighborhood prompts police presence

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities responded to multiple shots fired in a Somerville neighborhood on June 1. Shortly before 10:00 p.m., a shooting was reported in the back of a house on Paulina Street. Four shots were fired from a car that quickly drove away. No one was injured, but bullet casings could be seen on the porch and in the hallway of the home.
SOMERVILLE, MA
firefighternation.com

Builder Charged with Swindling MA Fire Department, $53,000 Deposit Missing

The Richmond Fire Association is among 40 victims of an alleged crooked builder indicted in Massachusetts. The Berkshire County District Attorney announced Fred Lewis Senter, Jr., 40, is charged with stealing more than $400,000 from unsuspecting customers through his company Northern Steel Buildings & Structures LLC. Senter is charged with...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
franklincountynow.com

Fatal Motorcycle Accident On Saturday In Orange

(Orange, MA) During the fire on West River Street in Orange on Saturday, there was a fatal motorcycle accident on Warwick Road also in Orange. Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Mark Clarke, 64 years old, of West Brookfield was traveling by motorcycle on Warwick Road in Orange when a friend he was riding with noticed Clarke was no longer following him. The friend turned around and found Clarke in an embankment near 24 Warwick Road.
ORANGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy