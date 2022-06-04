ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Driver pulled over at nearly 3x speed limit with plank in windshield

By Sam Campbell
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I20Zj_0g0hg9xx00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver in Sandy was pulled over with a wooden plank in his windshield after police say they caught him going nearly three times the posted speed limit.

According to a post to Facebook from the Sandy Police Department, officers stopped the man driving a red, plate-less Subaru Forester 71 mph in a 25-mph zone .

Man carjacked while refueling at NE Portland gas station

Photos show a destroyed windshield and what appears to be a plank sticking vertically into it. Police did not comment on how the windshield was broken.

SPD said Saturday that the man, who was left unnamed, was also driving with a suspended license, no insurance and did not stop for an emergency vehicle.

Police said he walked away, carless, and with “hefty citations.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 4

Lacey Ochs
4d ago

how he wasn't arrested is a joke. what are the odds that he shows up to court? my guess- zero.

Reply(1)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Sandy, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
clayconews.com

THIRTY THREE ARRESTED, ONE HUNDRED SIXTEEN TRAFFIC STOPS PERFORMED DURING ENHANCED PUBLIC SAFETY INITIATIVE MISSIONS IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (June 9, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is reporting that on Sunday, June 5, 2022 Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies and Gresham Police officers performed a joint traffic enforcement mission to reduce reckless and impaired driving, and locate and recover stolen vehicles. In total, during...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KXL

Person Riding Bike Killed, Driver Charged With Manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man riding an electronic bicycle pulling a trailer with his dog was hit and killed on Tuesday afternoon by a truck pulling a flatbed trailer and the driver left the scene. The crash happened near the intersection of Northeast 100th and Glisan just after 1:30pm....
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limit#Windshield#Subaru#Ne Portland#Spd#Nexstar Media Inc
kptv.com

Man accused of intentionally killing a pedestrian with his car enters no plea

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The man accused of a deadly hit and run did not enter a plea during his arraignment Wednesday in Multnomah County Court. Frederick Moore, 40, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder and hit and run for allegedly killing a pedestrian with his car on the corner of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Southeast Center Street. According to court documents, Moore has a previous murder and robbery conviction in Washington State. Investigators believe Moore intentionally hit a pedestrian who died at the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Lebanon-Express

Name of motorcyclist killed on Highway 20 released

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 20 near Burnt Woods late last month. Adam Wade Frazier of Eddyville was 48. Details about the May 31 incident were part of Benton County Sheriff’s Office incident logs released on Wednesday, June 8. The...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy