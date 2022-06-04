Driver pulled over at nearly 3x speed limit with plank in windshield

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver in Sandy was pulled over with a wooden plank in his windshield after police say they caught him going nearly three times the posted speed limit.

According to a post to Facebook from the Sandy Police Department, officers stopped the man driving a red, plate-less Subaru Forester 71 mph in a 25-mph zone .

Photos show a destroyed windshield and what appears to be a plank sticking vertically into it. Police did not comment on how the windshield was broken.

SPD said Saturday that the man, who was left unnamed, was also driving with a suspended license, no insurance and did not stop for an emergency vehicle.

Police said he walked away, carless, and with “hefty citations.”

