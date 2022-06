Jordan Poole’s NBA Finals debut didn’t go the way he wanted, as he seemingly melted under the bright lights in Game 1 of the championship series between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. The good thing for Poole is that he has a shot at atoning for his forgettable performance in the series opener, not to mention he’s getting sound advice from the Splash Brothers duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

