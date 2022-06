As hurricane season begins, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reminds residents that contraflow could be implemented in the event of a powerful hurricane. “Thanks to MDOT’s advance preparation for the possibility of contraflow, our crews are ready in the event a strong storm threatens the Gulf Coast,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We want everyone to remain safe in an emergency situation, and that includes the safety of our citizens and our neighbors in Louisiana.”

2 DAYS AGO