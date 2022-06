When Aspen graduating senior Lucas Lee lost his mother in early March, it gave the championship-bound team a calling card: “Aspen Strong.”. The Skiers won a home playoff game one day, she died that night, and then a Lee-led team won another game the next day, ignited by Lee’s early scoring. The white T-shirts printed with Lee’s jersey number (3) and the phrase were created overnight, becoming a de facto logo for the team as it made a historic undefeated run. The home crowd’s chants said it all: “We love Lucas.” The rest of the way, Lee’s strength, charisma and energy were key contributors.

