As previously reported, CM Punk suffered a broken foot and will be out of action, but he will not vacate the AEW World title. Instead, AEW has booked a series of matches to crown an interim champion. There will be a battle royal to open this week’s Dynamite. The winner of that faces #1 contender Jon Moxley in the main event. The winner of that will face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to crown the interim champion. The match between Tanahashi and Goto will be held at NJPW Dominion on Sunday.

