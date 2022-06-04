Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's name appears on 'hit list' of gunman accused of fatally shooting retired Wisconsin judge

LANSING (WWJ) - A 'hit list' recovered from the vehicle of a suspect who shot and killed a former judge in Wisconsin on June 3 had several names on it, including Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, her office revealed on Saturday.

As reported through the Detroit News , Zack Pohl, Whitmer's deputy chief of staff, said Wisconsin authorities reached out to Whitmer after the alleged list was discovered June 3.

Law enforcement said via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that retired Juneau County Judge John Roemer was fatally shot "a targeted attack in his home" in New Lisbon, Wisconsin the same day the names were found in the shooting suspect's vehicle.

"While the news reports are deeply troubling, we will not comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation," Pohl said in his statement. "Gov. Whitmer has demonstrated repeatedly that she is tough, and she will not be bullied or intimidated from doing her job and working across the aisle to get things done for the people of Michigan."

Accoridng to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call aroubd 6:30 a.m. reporting an armed person and two shots fired in home in New Lisbon.

The caller said they had been inside the residence and left the home to call the police.

Attempts were made to contact the armed man in the residence, but at approximately 10:17 a.m. the Juneau County Special Tactics and Response Team made their way into the home where they found Roemer "zip-tied to a chair and fatally shot."

A 56-year-old man - said by law enforcement to be the suspected shooter - was also found in the basement of the house with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital and is said to be in critical condition, officials said via WISN 12 , and a weapon was recovered by police.

Authorities found the suspect's vehicle later on where they stumbled across the 'hit list'.

Alongside Whitemer's name, the list also included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, WISN 12 reported.

Officials said all supposed targets were made aware of the incident and there are no immediate threats at this time.

Whitmer is not unfamiliar with threats since she took office in 2019. In October 2020, federal authorities said they uncovered a plot to overthrow the government and kidnap and harm Michigan's governor over COVID 19 restrictions.

In April, jurors found Brandon Caserta, of Canton, and Daniel Harris, of Lake Orion, not guilty on all charges in the case .

The jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision on the charges against Adam Fox, of Potterville, and Barry Croft, of Bear, Delaware — the accused ringleaders — and a mistrial was declared for those two.

Prosecutors said they will retry them.