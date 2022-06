The Capital Humane Society (CHS) in Lincoln, Nebraska, recently shared some happy news on Facebook: one of their long-term residents has found a home. According to the rescue, Baby Girl the dog arrived at CHS on December 7, 2017, and stayed at the shelter for "nearly 5 years." The tan and white dog, with a black snout, was adopted on March 15, but CHS waited to share the news until Baby Girl had a "little time to settle into her forever home."

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO