Erwin erects Gold Star Memorial tribute for county's fallen
By Kayla Hackney
Johnson City Press
3 days ago
Erwin has a new memorial to honor the families of service members from Unicoi County who paid the ultimate price to protect freedom. A new Gold Star Memorial marker sits at the corner of North Main Avenue and 2nd Street next to the Erwin Town Hall, serving as a tribute to...
June 7, 1891: The Comet reported, “The Johnson City and Bristol ball clubs seem to hold out with unparralled tenacity.”. “They played again yesterday, the Johnson City boys remaining over for that purpose. They are not playing to see if they can beat each other, it seems, but to re-establish their record as made in the first game. They did some better yesterday. The score stood 6 to 11 in favor of Bristol.”
Traci Starr Honeycutt went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 4, 2022. A native of Johnson City, Traci was born on November 10, 1965. She was a devoted Christian and placed her faith in God throughout her life. She took great pride and pleasure in being part of the Johnson City community.
An agreement between three partners kicked off a two-day free dental clinic, being held at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. During a press conference, Lincoln-Memorial University announced that it would partner with Appalachian Miles for Smiles and the Health Wagon to provide services in the Tri-Cities region. “Oral health is...
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission voted to include a 7% raise for all county employees in its second draft of the 2022-23 budget, as well as give the sheriff’s office money to raise wages and provide E-911 with the funds to hire two more 911 operators. The...
JOHNSON CITY - Alan Dooley, 82, of Johnson City passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and Rheumatoid Arthritis. He was a native of St. Petersburg, Florida and was a son of the late Patrick and Dorris Blood Dooley. Alan was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He attended First Christian Church in Johnson City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Ross Dooley and a sister, Vivian Dooley Dick.
WOODWAY – Roy H. Thomas finally came home Sunday. More than 40 of Thomas’ extended family were joined by honor guards from the U.S. Army, Virginia Army National Guard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Chapter 4 of veterans group Rolling Thunder as the Korean War soldier’s remains were brought to Odd Fellows Cemetery near Pennington Gap for burial.
ERWIN - Jean Tittle Bergendahl, age 88, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was born in Spruce Pine, North Carolina on August 8, 1933. Jean was the only daughter of the late James William Tittle and Edith Britt Tittle. She...
Mary Alice Netherland Gobble passed away on February 27, 2019, in Raleigh, North Carolina, after a long illness. Mary Alice was born in Bristol, TN, on October 17, 1921, to William M. and Cornelia Lewis Netherland. She graduated from Tennessee High School in Bristol and later in life completed an Associate’s degree in accounting. She was in banking for nearly 30 years of her life, retiring from Hamilton National Bank (now Suntrust) in 1986.
JONESBOROUGH - Ronald "Ronnie" Hale, Jonesborough, entered his forever home with his Lord on June 4, 2022, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Ronnie was born on January 12, 1950, and lived his entire life in the Lamar Cherokee area where he was a lifelong active member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church, as well as Lamar Ruritan.
The One Acre Café in Johnson City is a nonprofit café that serves lunch Monday through Friday. It operates through a donation-based payment system, and if the patrons cannot afford the meal, they can volunteer their time by cleaning up after they finish their meal. The food itself is prepared with healthy and delicious eating habits in mind.
CHURCH HILL — After leaving the Kennedy Space Center in 1974, Bill Killen’s fire service career continued with an airport authority, Venezuela and the Navy. Killen worked as the fire chief of the Lake Burton Fire Control District from 1974 until December 1977, when he was hired as an instructor at the University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ELIZABETHTON - Charles Ray Morton, age 72, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Charles was born January 5, 1950 in Elizabethton to the late Henry Morton and Irene (Cornett) Morton Nave. In addition to his parents, Charles was also preceded in death by four sisters, Marion Hulse, Louise Ingram, Monnie Willliams and Charlotte Street; and two brothers, Cecil Morton and Leonard Morton.
JOHNSON CITY — Members of local giving circle 100+Tri-Cities Women Who Care selected Crossroads Medical Mission as the recipient of the 13th Big Give during a live event held recently at the Watauga Brewing Company. In total, members and friends donated more than $10,310 to the mission — pushing...
KINGSPORT - Martin Wright passed away peacefully on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born July 11, 1944, in Johnson City, Tennessee. He is a proud graduate of Science Hill High School and served in the United States Army upon graduation. Following his military service, he attended East Tennessee State University receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Education and Master’s Degree in Administration. He began teaching at Brookside Elementary School in 1968 and assisted in chartering the Sullivan County Education Association. He also served on the board of the Sullivan County Teachers Credit Union. He retired in June of 2010 from Sullivan County Schools where he served as Supervisor of Instructional Materials for 34 years. He also served as the Executive Secretary for the Tennessee Association of School Business Officials for 22 years. He is a member of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, boss, and friend.
CHURCH HILL- Bill Killen, 82, has always had a fascination with fire trucks and firefighting, but he never thought that it would carry him through a 67-year fire service career, including time at the Kennedy Space Center. Killen grew up in Potomac Heights, Maryland, where his love of firefighting began....
HILTONS — Most nights at the Carter Family Fold include music and history, but Saturday, June 4th, was a night like none other in Hiltons. Members of the Outstanding Virginian Award Committee presented Carter Family descendant Rita Forrester with the Outstanding Virginian Award at the place that carries her family's history and country music’s heritage: the Carter Family Fold.
The Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen heard updates on two major downtown redevelopment projects Monday during a work session. The board was updated on Brickyard Park, along with the Main Street rebuild and streetscaping project. “Both of these projects are close to fruition,” Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said....
FARRAGUT, TN - Mary Stuart Edwards, age 95, passed away on May 9, 2022, at NHC Healthcare in Farragut, TN. She lived a long and fulfilling life blessed by family, deep friendships, and a sustained faith in Jesus Christ. She was born on August 22, 1926, the daughter of Dorothy...
JOHNSON CITY – Rita Faye Sutphin, age 60, of Johnson City, TN, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Erwin, TN, a daughter of the late Allison Edwards and Evelyn Roberts Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Janice Love.
BLOUNTVILLE — Any chance of Andy Hare getting a sixth year as principal of Sullivan East High School Patriots would depend on further "conversations," according to Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski. "I will continue having conversations. I respect the comments that have been made," Rafalowski said after...
