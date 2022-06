The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a key member of their bullpen early in the season when Blake Treinen began dealing with right shoulder trouble. They initially hoped he would only miss a few days, but that changed when Treinen was placed on the 10-day injured list on April 22. Though, even that was expected to be a short stint. It was later determined the Treinen would be out until after the All-Star Game, and there reportedly is no guarantee he would return at all in 2022.

