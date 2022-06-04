ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

City truck falls into sinkhole in Boca Raton

By Garrett Phillips
cbs12.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck that arrived to help repair a road in Boca Raton ended up...

cbs12.com

Comments / 3

Related
WPBF News 25

Multiple cars stranded in Boca Raton following tropical rain

BOCA RATON, Fla. — While theworst of the tropical rain was in Miami, the severe weather caused some flooding in South Palm Beach County as well. Several cars became stranded, but Boca Raton police officials say there were no weather-related traffic crashes on Saturday. West Boca. Parking lots in...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Man detained following stabbing at Publix near Lantana

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A stabbing just outside of a Publix led to one man being transported to a hospital and another being detained by authorities on Monday night. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, an altercation between the two men occurred in the rear of...
LANTANA, FL
bocamag.com

Elections Starting Early for Boca and Delray

Elections in Boca Raton and Delray Beach remain nine months off, but the fields are already taking shape. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer is on the ballot. So are two open city council seats. Andrea O’Rourke is term-limited in Seat B. Seat A incumbent Andy Thomson is running for the Florida House, so he must resign the council post by November, win or lose. The council may choose someone to fill Seat A on an interim basis until the March election.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Coral Springs residents rush to gather belongings after buildings deemed unsafe

CORAL SPRINGS – Monday marked the last chance for displaced Coral Springs residents to take what they can salvage after their building was deemed unsafe from excessive water damage.As CBS News Miami's Deborah Souverain approached the entrance of the apartment, she could already smell a strong odor of mold and mildew."They told us to move everything out. They didn't give us any time, we just had to rush everything and move all of our important stuff out," said Antwan Clay, who was forced out of his apartment.As soon as Souverain stepped inside, the problems popped right out."And this right here,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WPBF News 25

Construction for new neighborhood project in Martin County underway

PALM CITY, Fla. — It's been a vision for Knight Kiplinger years in the making — an innovative, environmentally-conscious neighborhood in Martin County. "It will be multigenerational, not gated golf course communities catering to the affluent. Martin County has many beautiful wonderful gated golf course communities. It’s not an unmet need," Knight Kiplinger, the creator of Newfield, told WPBF 25 News.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
#Tow Truck#Sinkhole
News Break
Politics
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Florida cities top list of largest U.S. rent increases

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Another dismal distinction for the Sunshine State is that eight of the most expensive rental markets in the country are right here in Florida. According to a joint study by Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama, renters in Fort Myers have been hit particularly hard.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘There’s no remorse’: Teen arrested in Canada after threatening mass shooting at West Palm Beach Pride Month event

People celebrating Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community at a block party on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach were on edge after police said a teenager threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the event Sunday. A 17-year-old boy living in Canada was making threats in an online chatroom to shoot people at the annual Pride on the Block and was taken into custody in Canada, West Beach ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
jitneybooks.com

The Rainiest Day in Miami History

The rain this past weekend was out of control. On Friday the flooding in Downtown Miami from 11 inches of rain unleashed all kinds of chaos. There were stalled cars and late night partiers having to wade through thigh deep waters. There were even videos of fish swimming around puddles...
MIAMI, FL

