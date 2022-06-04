ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs Unified Foundation and Converse team up to distribute 2,500 pairs of new shoes

By Jonathan Horwitz, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fnFY_0g0hdAs400

The Palm Springs Unified School District Foundation began distribution of 2,500 pairs of new Converse shoes to students in need Saturday at Desert Hot Springs High School. The Foundation will continue distribution next Thursday at the district's service center in Palm Springs.

For a number of families, the experience was more than just a drive-through pickup. Volunteers were hands on helping kids try their shoes out and offering bigger sizes if they needed a little more room to grow into them. It was service beyond what you might expect from any big box store.

Director Ellen Goodman of The Foundation expressed  pride in the compassion and flexibility shown by both the volunteers and the organization as a whole in doing so.

“This is so heartwarming and so heartfelt,” Goodman said. “The families are so appreciative and that we’re able to fulfill such a basic need means that we’re doing the right job.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQOd4_0g0hdAs400

The Foundation launched its "Shoes for Students" campaign at the end of 2021, and went on to raise $125,000, including a $50,000 donation from Converse and a $25,000 donation from the Fogelson Family Foundation. The Palm Springs Noon and SunUp Rotary clubs made significant donations, and 110 individuals contributed to the campaign.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs Unified Foundation and Converse team up to distribute 2,500 pairs of new shoes

Comments / 0

Related
creativeboom.com

Photographs of abandoned shacks in California's ungoverned community of Wonder Valley

"I knew little about this place but was drawn to it by the sheer aesthetic of abandonment and isolation, alienation and wreckage, uncanniness and history unknown," says Helin. During a recent visit to the Golden State, she decided to drive around and discover more about these so-called Jackrabbit Homesteads. The renowned cabins lie east of Twentynine Palms, a city in San Bernardino County, California, that serves as one of the entry points to Joshua Tree National Park. "I had no plan, my eyes scanning the desert landscape," she says. "Shack-leftovers stuck out from the backdrop where sandy desert blended with the sun. I thought of taming this contrast by harmonising the colour palette and kept wondering about the human traces in what seemed to be a reckless wilderness."
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Desert Hot Springs, CA
City
Palm Springs, CA
Palm Springs, CA
Society
Desert Hot Springs, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Local
California Society
Palm Springs, CA
Education
tittlepress.com

Starbucks coming to Corona shopping center – Press Enterprise

A Starbucks is joining the retail lineup at Green River Promenade in Corona. The company signed a 10-year lease with the property owner in a deal negotiated by Pablo Velasco, a senior VP of Leasing & Sales at Progressive Real Estate Partners. The 1,800-square-foot Starbucks will be a drive-through only...
CORONA, CA
iecn.com

Redlands Community Hospital opens new Center for Cancer Care

Redlands Community Hospital announces the opening of its new Redlands Community Hospital Cancer Care Center, an 8,000 square foot comprehensive treatment facility. Preventative, diagnostic, treatment, support and screenings services and follow-up care management will be offered on the hospital campus. “For the first time in our community, Redlands will have...
REDLANDS, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Harley Laguna Beach to close doors in July

Harley Laguna Beach will wind down July 1 after nearly four years, Chef Greg Daniels said in a statement Saturday. In an Instagram post, Daniels announced that he won’t renew the lease for 370 Glenneyre St., ending a four-year run in Downtown Laguna. Daniels bought the restaurant in September 2018 from fellow Chef Ryan Adams, who previously operated it as Three Seventy Common Kitchen+Drink for many years.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Solutions in the works to prevent road closures in Palm Springs

In the past weeks, the City of Palm Springs has closed N. Gene Autry Trail and N. Indian Canyon Dr. several times due to blowing winds and sand. Some people throughout the valley have been saying for years the road closures are a hazard, but there seems to be some signs of progress. Councilmember Russell The post Solutions in the works to prevent road closures in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Goodman
theplaidhorse.com

Kaitlin Campbell Wins Big Aboard Palina De L’escaut in Temecula

Temecula, Calif. – June 4, 2022 – The final weekend of the Nilforushan Equisport Events’ Temecula Valley National Horse Show got underway Saturday morning with a full schedule of jumper competition slated to take place in the Grand Prix Arena. An all day affair concluded with the feature class of the day where 39 entries tried their hand at the course designed by Anderson Lima for the Spruce Meadows $50,000 National Grand Prix. Just as it did in Friday night competition, the 1.45m Nilforushan Equisport Tournament (NET) Final ran concurrently in the Grand Prix Arena and gave qualified horse and rider combinations the opportunity to earn a share of $113,100 in extra prize money. Standing at the top of the leaderboard for both the Spruce Meadows $50,000 National Grand Prix and the $113,100 Nilforushan Equisport Tournament Final 1.45m at the conclusion of the class was Kaitlin Campbell and SWS Training and Sales’s Palina De L’escaut behind an impressive performance in both the first round and the jump off.
TEMECULA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Shoes#Converse Shoes#Charity#The Foundation
KESQ News Channel 3

Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage

A hiker has been taken to the hospital after suffering an injury while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening. The rescue started shortly before 7 p.m. According to CAL FIRE, the hiker sustained minor injuries. News Channel 3 crew at the scene was told that the hiker may have suffered The post Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
knewsradio.com

Golf Cart Parade Getting Ready For 2022

Golf Cart Parade Palm Desert CA 2022 Photo from Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of the annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade on October 30th, 2022. The 58th Golf Cart Parade will be held on the beautiful...
PALM DESERT, CA
paininthepass.info

It’s Going To Be A Hot 5 Day Forecast In June

Southern California, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> This weeks weather forecast for Monday June 6 through Friday June 10 for Southern California. Check out the 5-day forecast below in your area. Cajon Pass/Inland Empire Valley Area Weather:. Monday will be warm, partly sunny, and a high of 86°. Tuesday...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
iebusinessdaily.com

Coachella Valley apartments change hands

Three apartment complexes in the Coachella Valley have been sold for $3.8 million. The properties, at 3760 and 4022 E. Calle De Carlos in Palm Springs and 78981 Savanna La Mar Drive in Bermuda Dunes, were bought by a local private investor whose name was not released, according to a CBRE statement.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
mynewsla.com

Inland Empire Radio Show Wins ‘Best of West’ Award

A radio show created by four Cal State San Bernardino alumni that focuses on Inland Empire education issues has won a Best of the West Media Award from a regional organization, officials from CSUSB’s Palm Desert Campus announced Monday. “Education Insight,” which broadcasts monthly over NPR affiliate KVCR (91.9...
PALM DESERT, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy