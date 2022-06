On today's What to Watch: Alicia Vikander goes meta for HBO's new version of Irma Vep, the CW kicks off the final season of Roswell, New Mexico, and Halle Berry pays it forward on The Property Brothers' Celebrity IOU. Plus, the latest on Mariah Carey facing a $20 million copyright lawsuit over "All I Want for Christmas Is You," James Marsden's return to Westworld, and the death of legendary songwriter Paul Vance.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO