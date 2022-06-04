ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Local artist honors John Madden with a new mural at EA Sports Orlando studio

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ahUy_0g0hbtDp00
EA Sports Orlando John Madden

ORLANDO, Fla. — EA Sports surprised fans with the return of John Madden on the newest game cover of Madden NFL 23.

However, that isn’t the only way EA is honoring the late sportscaster’s legacy.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

EA Orlando partnered with local artist Andrew Spear to design a five-story art piece that includes a Madden mural that pays homage to the iconic NFL coach, broadcaster and namesake of the EA Sports Madden NFL video game.

The artwork spans five floors and works up the main staircase in the new EA Orlando studio in downtown Orlando’s Creative Village.

According to a news release, Spear’s mural includes “unique stylistic interpretations of art pieces such as American Gothic, The Thinker and The Creation of Adam, blended with gaming elements like controllers, consoles, mobile devices, wires, PCs and keyboards.”

On the fifth floor, the piece is capped off with iconic EA creations from several of the company’s flagship games, including a large sketch of the late Madden.

Spear has completed projects for brands including the NFL, Disney, Universal Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Adidas, Orlando City Soccer Club, Live Nation and more.

To learn more about his work, CLICK HERE.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ea Sports#Madden Nfl#Mural#American Football#Ea Sports Orlando#Spear#American Gothic#The Creation Of Adam#Universal Studios#Mtv#Orlando City Soccer Club#Live Nation#Cox Media Group
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy