Local artist honors John Madden with a new mural at EA Sports Orlando studio

ORLANDO, Fla. — EA Sports surprised fans with the return of John Madden on the newest game cover of Madden NFL 23.

However, that isn’t the only way EA is honoring the late sportscaster’s legacy.

EA Orlando partnered with local artist Andrew Spear to design a five-story art piece that includes a Madden mural that pays homage to the iconic NFL coach, broadcaster and namesake of the EA Sports Madden NFL video game.

The artwork spans five floors and works up the main staircase in the new EA Orlando studio in downtown Orlando’s Creative Village.

According to a news release, Spear’s mural includes “unique stylistic interpretations of art pieces such as American Gothic, The Thinker and The Creation of Adam, blended with gaming elements like controllers, consoles, mobile devices, wires, PCs and keyboards.”

On the fifth floor, the piece is capped off with iconic EA creations from several of the company’s flagship games, including a large sketch of the late Madden.

Spear has completed projects for brands including the NFL, Disney, Universal Studios, Nickelodeon, MTV, Adidas, Orlando City Soccer Club, Live Nation and more.

