Things have continued to heat up since my last commentary on affordable housing. I attended a seminar put together by nonprofit groups who would like to see more investment and efforts to build a greater variety of housing stock in our county. This seminar was a good first step, but only basically discussed what nonprofit groups were doing to solve this problem. This problem will not be solved unless the private sector becomes more involved. Great emphasis was placed on more government funding, but this will only get us so far. Private funding is essential if we are to begin providing options in the housing market that do not exist today. And if private funding is to come into the marketplace, zoning codes must be reviewed to make this possible. Now that doesn’t mean we throw everything out and lose the protections the codes and comprehensive plans afford us, but it does mean those plans and codes don’t become a roadblock to building more homes for our people.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 19 HOURS AGO