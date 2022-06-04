ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Stone Roses’ John Squire Join Liam Gallagher On “Champagne Supernova” In Knebworth

By Rachel Brodsky
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 27, Liam Gallagher released his third studio album, C’mon You Know, which won the singer his fourth post-Oasis No. 1 on the Official...

www.stereogum.com

Stereogum

Gorillaz Were The Big Unifying Act To Close Primavera

Well, we made it. The first weekend of Primavera 2022 was a lot, and it’s daunting to think this is just the start — the Ciutat program of club gigs is greatly expanded and will take over Barcelona all week up until Primavera’s second weekend kicks off. Saturday at the first weekend felt like the most crowded and the most densely booked day. Before the sun even set, there was Slowthai, King Krule, indoor sets at the auditorium from Jenny Hval and Mavis Staples and Jamila Woods, Low. Black Country, New Road brought their new songs and multi-vocalist approach after the departure of frontman Isaac Wood; it sounded like a promising future for them. As the night went on there was Caroline Polachek, Bauhaus, Idles, DIIV, Beach House, Shame, Tyler, The Creator, and super late sets from Disclosure and Boy Harsher. Over on the mainstage, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds returned to Primavera for a triumphant, totally transporting set — “O Children” is in the mix now, as is B-side and fan favorite “Vortex,” and the Bad Seeds put their twist on the Cave & Warren Ellis song “White Elephant.” It was unbelievable. If you have a chance to see him this year, you should.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish Debut New Song “TV” In Manchester

Billie Eilish is currently touring through the UK, and during tonight’s set at the AO Arena in Manchester, she debuted a brand-new song called “TV.” In a stripped-down performance, Eilish sat next to brother and producer Finneas (on acoustic guitar) to share the melancholy new track. “We...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Bruce Springsteen Join Coldplay On Two Songs In New Jersey

Bruce Springsteen was a surprise guest at Coldplay’s show on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The Boss came out for two songs toward the end of their set, “Working On A Dream” and “Dancing In The Dark.” Chris Martin introduced him onstage by saying: “I have a tattoo on my arm which is because this person is my hero. I can’t believe we get to say it, but please welcome Mr. Bruce Springsteen.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Gaz Coombes – “Sonny The Strong”

Gaz Coombes, he of Supergrass fame and an obscenely British name, has a new solo song out today. Coombes hasn’t released a new album in four years, and as of now the piano-led mid-tempo rocker “Sonny The Strong” is not publicly attached to any project, though he says the song is taken from his latest studio sessions. If it turns out to be the lead single from some LP, it makes a good first impression. Listen below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kate Bush Shares Statement After Stranger Things Resurgence

If you haven’t heard, Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is having another moment thanks to being used in the most recent season of Stranger Things. Bush, who very infrequently shares statements on her website, has commented on the phenomenon in a new post. “You might’ve...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Woodsist Festival 2022 Has Waxahatchee, Guided By Voices, Woods, & More

Jeremy Earl, leader of the rustic indie band Woods, started his Woodsist label in 2006, and he started booking his Woodsist Festival in different picturesque places around the country shortly afterwards. Last year, after taking a break for the pandemic, the Woodsist Festival returned, with Yo La Tengo and Parquet Courts headlining a lineup at a farm in New York’s Hudson Valley. This fall, the Woodsist Festival will return to that same venue, and it’s got a pretty great lineup.
ACCORD, NY
Stereogum

Julia Garner Offered Starring Role In Madonna Biopic

Last we heard, numerous Hollywood performers — actors and musicians alike — were being considered to play Madonna in the singer’s forthcoming biopic, which is directed by the Material Girl herself. Everyone from Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira reportedly auditioned, plus Bebe Rexha, Sky Ferreira, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird, and Madge herself was vying for Florence Pugh to portray her. Now the search is over: Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna) has been hired, according to Variety.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Day N Vegas 2022 Has SZA, J. Cole, And, Yes, Travis Scott

The rap-centric musical festival Day N Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup. Headliners are SZA, J. Cole and, yes, Travis Scott. Scott went off-the-radar for a short while following the crowd surge at his Astroworld festival that killed 10 people and injured many more, but he performed at the Billboard Music Awards last month and set his first festival dates since the tragedy at Primavera Sound events in South America. Those festivals take place in November, which means that Day N Vegas will happen before that: Scott is headlining on September 4.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Made In America 2022 Headlined By Bad Bunny & Tyler, The Creator

Made In America, the Roc Nation-backed festival that goes down in Philadelphia every year, has announced its lineup for 2022. Bad Bunny and Tyler, The Creator will serve as headliners over the event’s two nights. Others on the roster include Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Kodak Black, Pusha T, Lil Tjay, Tate Mcrae, Fuerza Regida, Toro y Moi, Babyface Ray, and more. It’ll take place over Labor Day Weekend on September 3 and 4 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Tickets are on sale now — details here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stereogum

Horse Jumper of Love – “Sitting On The Porch At Night”

Horse Jumper Of Love are releasing a new album, Natural Part, in a couple weeks. They’ve shared two singles already, “I Poured Sugar In Your Shoes” and the title track, and today the Boston three-piece are back with one more. “Sitting On The Porch At Night” is spiky and strummy until it breaks out into a dreamy chorus. Dimitri Giannopoulos sings as an observer: “Sitting on the porch at night/ I watch the cars drive by/ With their back seats full of balloons/ And I thought, wow they must be having so much fun/ And without me.” Listen below.
ENTERTAINMENT
Stereogum

Carly Rae Jepsen Announces Tour With Empress Of

If you’ve ever seen Carly Rae Jepsen live, then you already know her show is an absolute blast. This fall, she’ll take that show across North America. Last month, Jepsen released “Western Wind,” the long-teased new single that she co-wrote with Rostam and debuted at Coachella. Presumably, this means that she has more new music on the way, but even if not, she’s got more than enough bangers to make you feel like you’re flying.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Angel Olsen Bring “Big Time” To Kimmel

Last week, Angel Olsen released her stunning, gorgeous new album Big Time. If you ask me, it’s one of the best albums of this year so far — and its title track is a particular favorite of 2022. (It also landed on our five best songs of the week list when it was released.) Last night, Olsen brought that song to Kimmel. The performance is straightforward, adorned only by some bucolic footage behind the band akin to the cover of Big Time. Olsen’s got some powerful vocal moments in there, and it made me excited to see this and the rest of the album in a live setting. Perhaps it’ll have the same effect on you. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Jim Seals Of Seals And Crofts Dead At 80

Jim Seals, one-half of the soft rock group Seals And Crofts, has died at 80. His cousin Brady Seals shared a statement to Variety: “I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed. My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers. What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Post Malone Transcends The Algorithm

Once a pop artist becomes successful — like, Grammy-nominated, Hot 100-dominating big — it’s reasonable to assume that they’ll hit a wall. That crash could look like anything: burnout, writer’s block, depression. Think of it this way: If you’re a high-achieving artist with towering dreams, you’re basically on the roller coaster’s lift hill before the kinetic-energy drop. Lots of creators never make it to the downhill part. But for those that do make it to the free fall, there comes an onslaught of new obligations. You have to do press, perform for all the label heads and fans, tourtourtour, become a fashion icon on the side, firm up a social-media presence if you don’t already have one, talk to random radio DJs in towns you’ve never heard of. It’s a lot! No wonder after three albums, Post Malone had nothing left to give.
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Martin Courtney – “Sailboat”

New Jersey indie rockers Real Estate are still going strong; they dropped a Television cover last year. Frontman Martin Courtney has also been steadily cranking out solo records ever since 2015. Later this month, Courtney will release the self-produced Magic Sign, his fourth solo LP. Courtney wrote the songs on the album in 2020 and 2021, working late at night while his kids were asleep and his wife worked overnight hospital shifts.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Joyce Manor 40 Oz. To Fresno

Barry Johnson is apparently MacGyver for power-pop songs. In an interview with Alternative Press last fall, months before it was officially announced, the Joyce Manor singer-songwriter and guitarist compared the creative process for his band’s new album to the Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You, explaining that it was mostly pieced together from scraps of old unfinished songs he had laying around. Speaking to Uproxx more recently, Johnson said the immaculate single “Don’t Try” was “Frankensteined from four songs in the Joyce Manor graveyard.” But as that song suggests, 40 Oz. To Fresno does not play like a makeshift collection of leftovers. It’s another stellar entry in a catalog that has become a model of satisfying consistency.
FRESNO, CA
Stereogum

Katie Alice Greer – “Captivated”

Later this month, Katie Alice Greer is releasing her debut solo album, Barbarism. She’s shared “FITS/My Love Can’t Be” and “Dreamt I Talk To Horses” from it so far, and today the former Priests member is back with another new track, the atmospheric “Captivated.”
MUSIC

