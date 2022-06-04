ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport Assumption rallies to beat Western Christian, win Class 1A state soccer title

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

A second consecutive year of heartbreak for the Western Christian boys soccer team also meant a long-awaited celebration for their peers from Davenport Assumption.

These two small parochial schools met in the Class 1A state soccer championship match on Saturday afternoon at the Cownie Soccer Complex. The Knights prevailed with a thrilling 2-1 victory thanks to a 3-1 advantage in penalty kicks .

Assumption caps the 2022 season with a 16-5 record. The Knights won their final nine games to secure their third state soccer championship all-time, making them the eighth school in state history to win at least three. They last won in 2002 and 2003.

Western Christian, state runner-up for the second consecutive year, finishes the year 17-2 overall. The Wolfpack decisively lost in last year's final, 4-1 to Notre Dame-West Burlington. They sought redemption this season to expel any lingering frustration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cZQGG_0g0hbSaK00

The Wolfpack, fueled by star sophomore Miles Baccam and a pair of seniors in Eli and Ty Van Essen, stormed into Saturday's final on a mission. They were the 1-seed this week, and played like it in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over Notre Dame-West Burlington on Wednesday and a 3-0 semifinal win over West Liberty on Friday .

Western Christian continued its hot play to start Saturday's finale. Austin Van Wyke gave the Wolfpack a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute, when a shot caromed off an Assumption defender and into the net. That lead vanished in the 64th minute when Assumption's Roberto Medrano scored the equalizer on an assist from Charlie Leinart.

That sequence ultimately led to overtime — and after two scoreless extra periods, to penalty kicks. The Knights prevailed, 3-1, scoring on their final three kicks while keeper Alex Milton made a few incredible saves. The Assumption contingent roared in celebration, and the Western Christian crowd sank into heartbreak once again.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

Davenport Assumption 2, Western Christian 1 (3-1 PKs)

DA …0 1 0 0 (3) —2

WC …1 0 0 0 (1) —1

  • First Half — WC: Van Wyke, 36'
  • Second Half — DA: Medrano, 64'
  • Penalty Kicks — DA: XXOOO; WC: XXOX

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Davenport Assumption rallies to beat Western Christian, win Class 1A state soccer title

Comments / 1

Related
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Kris Murray Ready For New Role

Iowa’s Kris Murray is ready to take on an expanded role next season. Murray withdrew his name from the NBA Draft last week and is coming off a sophomore season in which he averaged nearly 10 points and more than four rebounds per game. Murray says he ready to...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
City
West Liberty, IA
Davenport, IA
Sports
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014

An Iowa high school teacher accused of inappropriate conduct with students on a trip to Costa Rica is now fighting allegations that he kissed an 18-year-old student in 2014. Chad Wieland of Oxford has filed a court petition seeking judicial review of an April decision by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He alleges that […] The post Iowa teacher faces allegations tied to Costa Rica trip and student he kissed in 2014 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa Historical Society Mobile Museum To Visit Our Area This Summer

Northwest Iowa — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum hit the road this month, packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. And the mobile museum will be in our area later this summer. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Pool policy change upsets father in Washington

A video circulating online is pushing some on social media to say Iowa City Police went too far when they arrested a woman downtown on Friday night. One person died in a house fire early on Sunday morning in Clayton County. Show You Care: Bridgette Robinson keeps spirit of giving...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Christian#Knights
KWQC

Bettendorf hires familiar face for new position

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Bettendorf announced Monday they hired Angie Sharp as the community engagement manager, a new position for the city. Sharp will begin the new position duties on Tuesday, the city said in a media release. “I am very excited to join this dynamic and...
BETTENDORF, IA
Radio Iowa

Supreme Court rules on disputed truck dealership in Clear Lake

The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in a franchise dispute involving a new truck dealership in north Iowa. Peterbilt got approval from the Iowa DOT to open a dealership in Clear Lake. Owners of the Sioux City Truck Sales Peterbilt dealership sued — saying the 23 counties surrounding Clear Lake were in its 71 county “community” under state franchise law and the new dealership should not be allowed open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

1 lane closed on Highway 61 after rollover crash

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Highway 61 is down to one lane after a rollover crash in Eldridge, according to a TV6 crew on scene. It happened right off the on-ramp from LeClaire Road Tuesday. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
ELDRIDGE, IA
3 News Now

County auditors: Hundreds of Iowa voters missed new deadline for absentee voting

Election officials in some of Iowa’s largest counties are reporting that hundreds of voters missed the deadline to request absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary. In four of Iowa’s largest counties — Polk, Linn, Scott and Black Hawk — a total of 461 voters’ requests for absentee ballots were denied that would have arrived on time before last year’s new law, county auditors said.
IOWA STATE
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Illinois

It's always interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Pen City Current

Iowans need to check measuring stick at polls – Letter to the Editor

On Memorial Day I had the honor of attending the ceremony at the Keokuk National Cemetery. It was a beautiful day, the sun was out and a breeze rippled the flags as they stood at attention at the graves of those who gave all. The American Legion presented the colors and everyone stood with hats in hand.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

For the Record – Wednesday, June 1, 2022

05/31/22 – 7:56 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 2100 block of Avenue G. 05/31/22 – 8:16 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1700 block of Avenue E. 05/31/22 – 8:40...
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

Vietnam War Veteran has park dedicated to him 50 years later

BENNETT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bennett Park in Bennett, Iowa was dedicated to fallen Vietnam War Veteran American Ranger Jeffrey Maurer on Saturday. Family, friends, community members, and fellow war veterans attended the dedication ceremony. Maurer’s brothers, former classmates and basketball coaches, and fellow Army Veterans spoke during the dedication ceremony...
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
572K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy