Robel Garcia, a standout in Triple-A Iowa, leaving Chicago Cubs organization to play overseas

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago

As Robel Garcia turned in a dominant May performance at the plate, Chicago Cubs fans started calling for the infielder to get promoted for Triple-A Iowa and get a second shot in the big leagues with the organization.

Well, Garcia is on the move. It’s just not to Chicago. Garcia, a hard-hitting infielder for the Iowa Cubs and one of the best hitters in the system so far this season, has been released by the Cubs and become a free agent. García is expected to pursue a career overseas.

The 29-year-old was in the midst of a monster season that saw him hit .295/.394/.619 with seven doubles and 12 homers in 41 games with Iowa. Garcia had a huge stretch in May when he hit .409 (9-for-22) with a double and six home runs and earned International League Player of the Week honors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jl9CU_0g0hbRhb00

But Garcia, despite impressing members of the club’s front office, was always the odd man out in Chicago’s already crowded infield which could get more packed with David Bote approaching the end of his rehab assignment with Iowa. Plus, the Cubs had already given Garcia a good look.

Garcia was one of the organization’s biggest surprise stories after he signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in November of 2018. He started the 2019 season in Double-A, dominated and earned a promotion to Iowa. After a strong performance with Iowa, Garcia earned his first big-league promotion.

He showed plenty of pop but was also prone to high strikeout numbers. It led to the Cubs cutting ties with him after 31 big league games. Garcia bounced around and landed with four different organizations. He even appeared in 46 games with the Houston Astros last season.

Garcia came back to the Cubs this March when he signed a minor league deal with Chicago. He’s spent the entire season in Iowa where he put up big numbers again and even impressed Jared Banner, Chicago's vice-president of player development. Banner raved about Garcia during a recent visit to Iowa.

"I think his approach has gotten a lot better," Banner said at the time.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Robel Garcia, a standout in Triple-A Iowa, leaving Chicago Cubs organization to play overseas

Comments / 0

