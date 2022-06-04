ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

CMU baseball staves off elimination in NCAA tournament with 3-2 win over Liberty in 12 inn.

By Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

Less than 24 hours after squandering a dozen hits in Friday’s NCAA tournament opener, Central Michigan baseball made the most of a few timely knocks Saturday to stave off elimination with a walk-off 3-2 victory over Liberty in the Gainesville regional.

It just took a while. CMU went hitless from the seventh through the 11th innings before finally breaking through in the bottom of the 12th with two outs. Danny Wuestenfeld delivered a single through the hole between short and third base to bring home pinch-runner Zach Lechnir from third, as the Chips recovered from Friday’s 7-3 loss to 13-seed Florida .

FIRED-UP CHIPS: Central Michigan baseball keeping same approach in NCAA regionals: Have some fun in dugout

The Chips will face Florida, the regional host, again at 1 p.m. Sunday in an elimination game after the Gators lost to Oklahoma, 9-4, Saturday night. The winner of that knockout game faces the Sooners at 7 p.m. Sunday, needing two victories to advance to next weekend’s super regional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHZqc_0g0hbQos00

CMU took an early lead without much offense. Adam Proctor walked to open the third inning for CMU and advanced to second on Camilletti’s single. The duo then moved up a base on a groundout to third by Justin Simpson, and Proctor scored on Jakob Marsee’s groundout to second. Wuestenfeld was then hit by a pitch from Joe Adametz III, but Aidan Shepardson struck out to end the threat.

Still, it was all right-hander Jordan Patty needed for the first five innings. The senior from Midland held the Flames to just one hit over that span, though he walked six. Patty struck out six, with at least one punchout in four of the first five frames, including three whiffs in the second.

He ran into trouble in the sixth, however, allowing two hits with one out to put runners on the corners. Attempting to keep the runner on first close with a pickoff, Patty threw wild, allowing Derek Orndorff, who had doubled, to score an unearned run and Three Hillier, who had singled, to advance to third. But Patty sandwiched a swinging strikeout and a popup to short around an intentional walk to escape the inning with a tie. He finished with one run allowed (unearned) on three hits, with five walks and seven strikeouts over six innings.

Adametz nearly matched Patty, allowing just two other hits in the first five innings: a single by Jacob Donahue in the fourth and a single by Wuestenfeld in the fifth. But he couldn’t keep CMU off the board in the sixth, when CMU’s Nick Dardas singled with one out to drive in Robby Morgan IV, who had singled and advanced to second on a sac bunt. That was Adametz’s final frame, as he finished with two runs allowed (both earned) on five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Adam Mrakitsch opened the seventh in relief of Patty and struggled early, hitting Brady Gulakowski with a pitch. The Liberty DH advanced all the way to third, on a sac bunt and a groundout to short. Mrakitsch then walked Aaron Anderson on six pitches before getting Orndorff to hit into a fielder’s choice at second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mOuJr_0g0hbQos00

Mrakitsch couldn’t hold onto the lead in the eighth, however, as Liberty needed six pitches to tie it on a double by Hillier, a sac bunt and a lined sac fly to center. The freshman lefty from Howell then picked up a strikeout to end the inning, followed by four more scoreless innings, taking the Chips into the 12th.

His relief counterpart for the Flames, Mason Fluharty, dominated the Chips. Entering at the top of the seventh, he no-hit CMU over five innings, with five strikeouts and 43 strikes thrown on 61 pitches. The Chips’ only runner against him came in the bottom of the 11th, on a throwing error by the shortstop. Fluharty then induced a groundout to first and a strikeout to send it to the 12th. He was replaced by Hungate to open the bottom of the frame. Garrett Navarra, who had entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth, singled off the third pitch from Hungate. As Camilletti attempted to bunt Navarra to second, he was hit by a pitch, giving the Chips their first two runners on. Simpson then bunted them over, giving CMU hope of a walk-off.

But it wouldn’t be easy, as Marsee hit a scorching lineout to the second baseman, playing inside the infield dirt, bringing up Wuestenfeld. He pulled the first pitch he saw from Hungate into left to give the Chips the win and another day in the NCAA tournament. Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @theford .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: CMU baseball staves off elimination in NCAA tournament with 3-2 win over Liberty in 12 inn.

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

Ian Payne: Eighth inning call upends Michigan’s momentum

The Michigan baseball team’s miraculous postseason run is over — and it ended on a sour note. After a controversial call at second base kept the eighth inning alive, Louisville reclaimed the lead — and soon after won the game. With two outs in the bottom of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan baseball gets BLOWN OUT by Louisville

The Michigan baseball team had been cruising ever since the Big Ten Tournament began and it continued through their first two games of its NCAA tournament regional. In fact, the Wolverines defeated Oregon (8-6) and Louisville (7-3) in their first two games to advance to the regional final, where they ran into Louisville again on Sunday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Midland, MI
City
Detroit, MI
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
State
Oklahoma State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Detroit, MI
College Sports
FanSided

Is a new Michigan Football pipeline developing in North Carolina?

Is Michigan football building a talent pipeline from a North Carolina high school power?. Providence Day High School in Charlotte is home to one of the most talented football teams in the country. With as many as 10 Division-1 prospects, head coach Chad Grier is often kept busy dealing with college coaches recruiting his kids. Michigan football is one of those in hot pursuit and many of his players are interested in the Wolverines.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan's Rivalry Gift

Michigan football's new rivalry memento has certainly gotten fans and foes talking. Last week, the Wolverines unveiled a necklace with a "Team 142" helmet pendant. On the front, it says "The Game" and on the back is Ohio State's Block O logo, along with the score of Michigan's 42-27 victory over the Buckeyes last November.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#College Baseball#Central Michigan#Chips#Gators
Detroit News

Girls track: Jackson's dominance leads Renaissance to Division 1 championship

Rockford — Kaila Jackson put a stamp on her place in sprinting history Saturday, and helped Detroit Renaissance win a team track and field championship along the way. Jackson won state championships in the 200-meters (state record 23.74 seconds), 100-meters and was part of the winning 400-meter (47.01) and 800-meter relays (1:38), as Renaissance ended Oak Park's three-year reign atop Division 1.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Is a five-star QB really coming to South Bend?

The Notre Dame football team is doing a tremendous job on the recruiting trail, but will it bring the program a five-star quarterback?. The Notre Dame football team has plenty of rivals, and one big one is the University of Michigan. In terms of recruiting, it seems these programs are always battling each other, and this time, they are battling it out for a legacy QB for the Wolverines.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan wants AG Nessel to review 2 political nonprofits for possible crimes

The Michigan Department of State believes a pair of nonprofits with ties to state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey illegally solicited donations to send dark money to an effort to undermine Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's power to issue sweeping pandemic orders.  The department, led by Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, on Friday referred the details of a 2021 complaint against two political nonprofits — Michigan! My Michigan! and Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility — to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel for possible criminal...
MICHIGAN STATE
Jake Wells

Michigan could see gas rise to $8 a gallon

Photo of consumer pumping gasPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) Currently the average gas price in Michigan is currently at a $5.04 per gallon, which is 20 cents higher than the national average gas price of 4.84. According to AAA Gas Prices, the highest average-priced county in Michigan is Wayne county, at $5.13.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy