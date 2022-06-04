ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Raiders' Nielsen wins Texas Women's Open

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
DENTON — Texas Tech golfer Cecilie Nielsen won the Texas Women's Open on Friday, carding a 6-under-par 66 in the final round to win by one stroke.

Nielsen, who shot 70-68 in the first two rounds, finished 12-under in the 54-hole event at Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch.

She started the final round three shots out of the lead, but opened with three consecutive birdies on the way to a front-nine 32. She birdied two more holes on the back nine before play was suspended with three holes remaining in her round. After a 1-hour, 57-minute delay, she went back out and parred the last three holes.

Throughout the final round Nielsen was also battling food poisoning, according to the Northern Texas PGA.

"I didn’t really think about winning," she said. "I just wanted to be done and finish so that I didn’t do all this work for nothing. I am really happy that it resulted in me winning."

Nielsen, from Hoersholm, Denmark, just finished her fourth season on the Tech women's team. She played in 15 rounds covering five tournaments this past school year and made the Red Raiders' lineup for the NCAA Stanford Regional.

