Brevard County, FL

Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 14:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indian River, St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 18:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Indian River; St. Lucie The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern St. Lucie County in east central Florida South central Indian River County in east central Florida * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Lakewood Park, or 8 miles southwest of Vero Beach South, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Pierce, Indrio, Fort Pierce Inlet, White City and Queens Cove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Crittenden, Cross, Poinsett, St. Francis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Poinsett; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern St. Francis, eastern Poinsett, northwestern Crittenden and eastern Cross Counties through 430 PM CDT At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harrisburg to near Cherry Valley to near Wynne to near Village Creek State Park. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Forrest City, Trumann, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Lepanto, Parkin, Madison, Tyronza, Village Creek State Park, Cherry Valley, Crawfordsville, Widener, Gilmore, Jennette, Turrell, Three Forks, Payneway, Cottonwood Corner and Booker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 14:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent lightning is also occurring with this storm! Target Area: Lake; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Lake County in east central Florida West central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 230 PM EDT. * At 200 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles east of Juniper Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pierson, Alexander Springs, Sellers Lake, Astor and Astor Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-05 13:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-05 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 143 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over River Ridge, or near Metairie, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Metairie, Avondale, Jefferson, Harahan, Westwego, Elmwood, Bridge City, River Ridge, Ama, Waggaman, St. Rose, Luling, Destrehan and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 218 and 229. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 4. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

