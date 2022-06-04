Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 10:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Poinsett; St. Francis Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern St. Francis, eastern Poinsett, northwestern Crittenden and eastern Cross Counties through 430 PM CDT At 354 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harrisburg to near Cherry Valley to near Wynne to near Village Creek State Park. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Forrest City, Trumann, Marked Tree, Earle, Harrisburg, Lepanto, Parkin, Madison, Tyronza, Village Creek State Park, Cherry Valley, Crawfordsville, Widener, Gilmore, Jennette, Turrell, Three Forks, Payneway, Cottonwood Corner and Booker. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Comments / 0