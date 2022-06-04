ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Black Hills by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 07:52:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter...

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MEADE AND EAST CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 246 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Elm Springs to near Wicksville to 5 miles west of Owanka, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wasta, Owanka and Wicksville. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 82 and 109. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 14:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Meade; Pennington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MEADE AND EAST CENTRAL PENNINGTON COUNTIES At 246 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles south of Elm Springs to near Wicksville to 5 miles west of Owanka, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wasta, Owanka and Wicksville. This includes Interstate 90 in South Dakota between Mile Markers 82 and 109. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MEADE COUNTY, SD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte, Dawes, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-07 15:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-07 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Butte; Dawes; Sioux The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Central Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 345 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Agate Bed National Monument moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hemingford, Box Butte Campground, Agate Bed National Monument, Flahertys Corner, Box Butte Dam and Marsland. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Cherry, Custer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 15:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-06 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arthur; Banner; Blaine; Box Butte; Brown; Cherry; Custer; Dawes; Deuel; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Morrill; Perkins; Rock; Scotts Bluff; Sheridan; Sioux; Thomas SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 314 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARTHUR BANNER BLAINE BOX BUTTE BROWN CHERRY CUSTER DAWES DEUEL GARDEN GRANT HOOKER KEITH KEYA PAHA LINCOLN LOGAN LOUP MCPHERSON MORRILL PERKINS ROCK SCOTTS BLUFF SHERIDAN SIOUX THOMAS
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE

