Lansing, MI

Lansing Christian girls soccer adds another district title with win over Jackson Lumen Christi

By Nathaniel Bott, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

Lansing Christian first-year girls soccer coach Tommy Ziolkowski knew he had big shoes to fill, replacing Joel Vande Kopple.

With state titles in 2017 and 2018 and a regional final appearance in 2019, the program had experienced incredible success at the Division 4 level.

Ziolkowski's team had accomplished its first goal of the season – winning the GLAC league title and tournament a few weeks ago. And after two 9-0 victories to open the state tournament, the Pilgrims had their second goal in front of them Saturday afternoon.

Jackson Lumen Christi stood in the way, but an opening goal from senior forward and Calvin commit Mia Judd and another tally early in the second half was all Lansing Christian needed to secure a 2-0 win and add another district title to its trophy case.

"All the fitness we've done preparing for these moments all season, all the hard work and heart, it took everything we had to complete goal No. 2 for us," Ziolkowski said. "I'm very happy with the way they played and how hard they worked."

"It's nice to have someone with 56 goals, too," he joked.

Those 56 goals belong to Judd, who is a captain with the only two other seniors on roster – Izzy Jahjah and Evvy Lewis. She embraced the new staff as she seeks to finish her high school career on a high note.

"We started the year with tons of new girls who hadn't played soccer, but the older players on the team have really helped build their confidence," Judd said. "We've changed formations, which has been different but has really helped lead to our success. They have both brought a lot of intensity to the program and a fun spirit that has really helped us grow."

Ziolkowski added Ramiro Salazar as an assistant when he was hired, and that addition is paying dividends both on and off the field.

Salazar was a former coach at Okemos and most recently was the head coach of Haslett's boys soccer team.

"Ramiro is my guy, he's got a lot of experience and he's helped tremendously," Ziolkowski said. "We worked together at Haslett and Okemos and at Rush, but he's my right hand man and I don't do anything without consulting him. He's great to have around."

Lansing Christian (18-2-1) will play in a regional semifinal on Tuesday against Kalamazoo Christian (16-5). That game kicks off at 5 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.

Contact Nathaniel Bott at nbott@lsj.com and follow him on Twitter @Nathaniel_Bott

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing Christian girls soccer adds another district title with win over Jackson Lumen Christi

Detroit News

Michigan State AD Alan Haller on alcohol sales at Spartan Stadium, Big Ten changes, more

East Lansing — When Alan Haller travels with the football team, the Michigan State athletic director rarely spends time in the suite he’s typically provided. Instead, he’s on the sidelines, walking around the stadiums, soaking up every aspect of the gameday experience he can. It’s something he did last fall, his first as Michigan State’s AD, and something he did before that in his other administrative roles with the Spartans’ athletics department.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan baseball continues to rake in 7-3 win, 1 win from NCAA tournament super regional

Good things come to those who wait, they say, and they certainly did for Michigan baseball on Saturday in the NCAA tournament. After sending their first eight batters to the plate without reaching base, the Wolverines had seven of their next 10 batters reach while scoring five runs to storm back from an early 1-0 deficit. Michigan defeated 12-seed Louisville, the host of the regional, 7-3, to advance to Sunday’s regional final at 4 p.m. The Wolverines will face the winner of Sunday’s noon game between the Cardinals and Oregon, which lost to Michigan, 8-6, on Friday night before eliminating Southeast Missouri State on Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE
HometownLife.com

She was a perfect student until tragedy struck. After loss, South Lyon East senior perseveres.

When Natalie Rochon’s brother Matthew took his own life, he took a part of his sister with him. “When something crazy happens that shakes up your life, it’s something that sticks with you for the rest of your life,” Natalie Rochon said. “I felt I had lost part of my foundation. My brother was a huge role model to me. He was smart, brave, an outgoing guy. Losing him was losing a part of myself and that foundation.”
SOUTH LYON, MI
themanchestermirror.com

Manchester High School new principal announced

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Last week Manchester Community Schools announced the hiring of a new Jr./Sr. High School principal. In a letter to families, MCS superintendent Brad Bezeau stated, “It is with great excitement that we announce the hiring of...
MANCHESTER, MI
jtv.tv

Reynolds Leads Qualifying for Jackson City Golf Championship

(June 5, 2022 9:38 AM) Nick Reynolds led the qualifying for the Jackson City Golf Championship at the Country Club of Jackson on Saturday. Reynolds finished with a 4-under-par 68 to lead the field. Mike Raymond was also 3-under par in the qualifying round. Zach DeFrain shot an even-par 72,...
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Improvement projects in East Lansing to close intersection

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday morning, Harrison Road at Northlawn Avenue, will be closed for part of an improvements project. The project includes the installation of utilities as part of the East Glencairn Neighborhood Improvements Project. The intersection is expected to be closed for about three weeks. Community members...
EAST LANSING, MI
