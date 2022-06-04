Lansing Christian girls soccer adds another district title with win over Jackson Lumen Christi

Lansing Christian first-year girls soccer coach Tommy Ziolkowski knew he had big shoes to fill, replacing Joel Vande Kopple.

With state titles in 2017 and 2018 and a regional final appearance in 2019, the program had experienced incredible success at the Division 4 level.

Ziolkowski's team had accomplished its first goal of the season – winning the GLAC league title and tournament a few weeks ago. And after two 9-0 victories to open the state tournament, the Pilgrims had their second goal in front of them Saturday afternoon.

Jackson Lumen Christi stood in the way, but an opening goal from senior forward and Calvin commit Mia Judd and another tally early in the second half was all Lansing Christian needed to secure a 2-0 win and add another district title to its trophy case.

"All the fitness we've done preparing for these moments all season, all the hard work and heart, it took everything we had to complete goal No. 2 for us," Ziolkowski said. "I'm very happy with the way they played and how hard they worked."

"It's nice to have someone with 56 goals, too," he joked.

Those 56 goals belong to Judd, who is a captain with the only two other seniors on roster – Izzy Jahjah and Evvy Lewis. She embraced the new staff as she seeks to finish her high school career on a high note.

"We started the year with tons of new girls who hadn't played soccer, but the older players on the team have really helped build their confidence," Judd said. "We've changed formations, which has been different but has really helped lead to our success. They have both brought a lot of intensity to the program and a fun spirit that has really helped us grow."

Ziolkowski added Ramiro Salazar as an assistant when he was hired, and that addition is paying dividends both on and off the field.

Salazar was a former coach at Okemos and most recently was the head coach of Haslett's boys soccer team.

"Ramiro is my guy, he's got a lot of experience and he's helped tremendously," Ziolkowski said. "We worked together at Haslett and Okemos and at Rush, but he's my right hand man and I don't do anything without consulting him. He's great to have around."

Lansing Christian (18-2-1) will play in a regional semifinal on Tuesday against Kalamazoo Christian (16-5). That game kicks off at 5 p.m. at Portage Northern High School.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Lansing Christian girls soccer adds another district title with win over Jackson Lumen Christi