How Perquimans denied Cherryville an NCHSAA 1A state baseball championship

HOLLY SPRINGS — Cherryville baseball has lived a charmed life much of the postseason, a knack for the dramatic helping the Ironmen make a run at a state championship.

But on a night in which it could have used it most, Cherryville went to its well of good fortune only to find it had run dry.

After defeating Perquimans 6-1 earlier Saturday to force a winner-take-all Game 3, the Ironmen were unable to duplicate the feat with the Pirates claiming the NCHSAA 1A title with a 6-3 win.

Ironmen fall in Game 1: Perquimans squeezes past Cherryville in opener of 1A baseball championship series

Tough kid: How Cherryville's Brayden Reynolds shook off injury and ignited a run in baseball playoffs

Pomp and circumstance: Graduation walk or NCHSAA baseball title: Cherryville seniors play for championship

Perquimans claimed its second straight 1A title and denied Cherryville its 11th state crown.

“I can’t say enough about my guys,” said Cherryville coach Scott Heavner. “They battled consistently to the last out. It’s going to sting, the kids are going to hurt for a little while. But hopefully an hour up the road or maybe tomorrow when the sun comes up, these guys will realize they were part of something special.”

Collin Huss’ one-out double followed by Landon Hahn’s RBI gave Cherryville a 1-0 lead in the third. Perquimans quickly responded in the bottom of the frame, stringing together a trio of two-out hits to take a 3-1 advantage.

A three-run fifth by Perquimans put Cherryville in a deeper hole with the Pirates making the most of Ironmen miscues.

Cherryville (22-12) got two runs back in the fifth courtesy of an RBI base hit by Collin Huss and a Landon Hahn groundout. Clutch hits were in short supply for the Ironmen, however, repeatedly putting runners on but were unable to finish the job.

“Even to the last out, we had the tying run at the plate,” Heavner said. “I mean, Tobias Miller hit three missiles tonight. Two were hit to the wrong part of the park and another the pitcher made a great play. That’s baseball, though … it’s a tough game.

“Perquimans is a good baseball team, but I think we proved in this series that we are too.”

Hahn was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Huss had two hits and an RBI.

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: How Perquimans denied Cherryville an NCHSAA 1A state baseball championship