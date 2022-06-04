ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jacinto, CA

Huskies Take Another Mountain Hike, Offer Another San Jacinto Receiver

By Dan Raley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot sure what it is about that Southern California desert mountain air and high-end wide receivers, but Kalen DeBoer's University of Washington football recruiters definitely are on to it. In early February, the Huskies offered a scholarship to San Jacinto High School pass-catcher Vincent Holmes. On Friday, they went...

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Redlands Safety Receives UW Offer After Camp Comes to Hometown

All sorts of top high school football talent descended this past weekend on Redlands, California, coming from out of state, all drawn to the University of Redlands football camp in order to their audition skills before a gathering of college coaches from selected schools. Not Jelani McLaughlin. He was already...
REDLANDS, CA
Yardbarker

Oklahoma, Texas to meet in Women's College World Series Finals

The Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns softball teams will bring the Red River Rivalry to the Women's College World Series Final. No. 1 ranked Oklahoma earned its spot Monday by beating the UCLA Bruins. Earlier in the day, UCLA forced an elimination game by handing the Sooners their third loss of the season, but Oklahoma rebounded to beat the Bruins, 15-0, in the back half of a doubleheader, ending the latter game in five innings due to a mercy rule.
OKLAHOMA STATE
theplaidhorse.com

Kaitlin Campbell Wins Big Aboard Palina De L’escaut in Temecula

Temecula, Calif. – June 4, 2022 – The final weekend of the Nilforushan Equisport Events’ Temecula Valley National Horse Show got underway Saturday morning with a full schedule of jumper competition slated to take place in the Grand Prix Arena. An all day affair concluded with the feature class of the day where 39 entries tried their hand at the course designed by Anderson Lima for the Spruce Meadows $50,000 National Grand Prix. Just as it did in Friday night competition, the 1.45m Nilforushan Equisport Tournament (NET) Final ran concurrently in the Grand Prix Arena and gave qualified horse and rider combinations the opportunity to earn a share of $113,100 in extra prize money. Standing at the top of the leaderboard for both the Spruce Meadows $50,000 National Grand Prix and the $113,100 Nilforushan Equisport Tournament Final 1.45m at the conclusion of the class was Kaitlin Campbell and SWS Training and Sales’s Palina De L’escaut behind an impressive performance in both the first round and the jump off.
TEMECULA, CA
Maryland Daily Record

Octomom Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

College: Mt. San Antonio College and California State University Fullerton. Kids/Children Name: Calyssa Arielle Solomon, Amerah Yasmeen Solomon, Elijah Makai Solomon, Aidan Solomon, Joshua Jacob Solomon, Caleb Kai Solomon, Isaiah Angel Suleman, Josiah Angel Suleman, Jeremiah Angel Suleman, Noah Angel Suleman, Jonah Suleman, McCai Angel Suleman, Nariah Angel Suleman and Maliah Angel Suleman.
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Southern California Gas Prices Soar to New Highs

Another weekend spike saw the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rise three cents Sunday to $6.351. It is the ninth consecutive day the price reached a record high. The average price has increased for 11 straight days, rising 26 cents, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage

A hiker has been taken to the hospital after suffering an injury while on the Bump and Grind trail in Rancho Mirage Monday evening. The rescue started shortly before 7 p.m. According to CAL FIRE, the hiker sustained minor injuries. News Channel 3 crew at the scene was told that the hiker may have suffered The post Injured hiker rescued on the Bump & Grind trail in Rancho Mirage appeared first on KESQ.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
knewsradio.com

Golf Cart Parade Getting Ready For 2022

Golf Cart Parade Palm Desert CA 2022 Photo from Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce. The Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the return of the annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade on October 30th, 2022. The 58th Golf Cart Parade will be held on the beautiful...
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jacinto Mountains#Mountain#University Of Washington#American Football#San Jacinto High School#Tigers#Usc#Uw
SFGate

$50M Orange County Mansion Known as Ocean's 13 Is a SoCal Superstar

A modern estate in Orange County known as Ocean's 13 is on the market for $50 million. Although it's never made an appearance on the silver screen, it is extremely camera-ready. The name evokes high-stakes cinematic capers in Las Vegas, but this mansion is pure Southern California bliss. “Ocean's 13...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

WATCH: Burglar Moves Through Serra Mesa Home as Security Cameras Roll

San Diego police are investigating a series of five burglaries, all in the span of a week, that have woven fear throughout the Serra Mesa neighborhood. Neighbors think they have the alleged burglar on video, and victims are sharing their video and pictures beyond their niehgborhood. “I’m angry. I’m disappointed...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Coachella Valley apartments change hands

Three apartment complexes in the Coachella Valley have been sold for $3.8 million. The properties, at 3760 and 4022 E. Calle De Carlos in Palm Springs and 78981 Savanna La Mar Drive in Bermuda Dunes, were bought by a local private investor whose name was not released, according to a CBRE statement.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

