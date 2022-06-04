ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

Calhoun County opens & announces name of new park

By Gabrielle Dawson
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBION, Mich. — The Calhoun County Parks and Recreation Department announced the name of it's newest park, Ménwabek Meadow Park, located at 10750 28 Mile Road in Albion on Saturday. “This name is an acknowledgment that before this property was a park or farmland,...

WILX-TV

Residents split on proposed wind farm in Ingham County

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Climate experts have called for more renewable energy, with electric vehicles and wind energy rising in popularity. Apex Clean Energy wants to bring wind farms to Ingham County, more specifically Wheatfield Township. However, you could hear windmills in the future. Dr. Wanda Isa, who is a...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Take a look inside the new Portage senior center

PORTAGE, MI -- Portage’s new community center for seniors is set to provide area residents with more amenities. The new facility at a different location is more than three times the size of the previous center, providing 32,000 square feet of space for a range of activities. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette...
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Taste of Muskegon officials announce changes coming to the 2022 festival

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Taste of Muskegon is set to return this weekend for its 16th year, bringing with it some new additions!. On June 10 and 11, food booths and trucks will be stationed in Hackley Park to showcase the local restaurants that call Muskegon home. Visitors can choose vendors to taste and vote for their favorites during the best plate awards on Saturday afternoon.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Bars, restaurants losing interest in Jackson’s social district after several delays

JACKSON, MI – Jackson’s anticipated social district did not launch as expected on the Memorial Day weekend, and downtown restaurants are starting to lose interest. The district was expected to launch Friday, May 27, the same day as the first downtown Cruise-In for 2022. But, it didn’t happen, as officials were tied up with other projects, Cory Mays, Jackson Downtown Development Authority executive director, said.
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Environmental group challenges gas burning power plant proposal in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Marshall Energy Center is leaving a bad taste in the mouths of environmentalists. The energy center proposed installing two new gas burning power plants. Members of the Sierra Club and the Great Lakes Environmental Law Center submitted comments, challenging the Marshall Energy Center on the new proposal Thursday.
MARSHALL, MI
macaronikid.com

Summer Road Trip Ideas Within a Few Hours of Grand Rapids

As a kid, I remember the best part of summer was the vacations and road trips my family would take. We live in a world where we feel we have to constantly be on the go and fill up our schedules to feel productive and accomplished. But this summer, I challenge you to pause and spend some time with your family. Although gas prices are soaring and everything has increased in price, don't let it stop you from taking a vacation, road trip, or even a day trip to create memories with your family. We only have a short period of time with our kids before they leave for college, get married, move out, etc. Let's make the most of the time we have with those we love. Your kids will never forget the experiences you give them. Check out some cool places in Michigan that would make a great day trip or weekend trip for your family.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Barry County sheriff: State blocked election investigation

Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf has filed a lawsuit in the Michigan Court of Claims accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and the Michigan State Police of illegally blocking his investigation. The lawsuit alleges that the state is investigating his office and has interviewed one of his deputies under subpoena.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

MDOT now says the Portage Road bridge project over I-94 has been delayed until further notice

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A logistics problem has put a major road project in the Kalamazoo area on hold. The Michigan Department of Transportation Monday morning announced that due to complications with the delivery of bridge beams from Oklahoma City, OK, the total closure of Portage Road between the east and west legs of Kilgore Road in Kalamazoo to set bridge beams for the eastbound I-94 bridge over Portage Road has been delayed until further notice.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Large construction crane capsizes in Dearborn Heights

The world was turned upside down for some emergency responders in Dearborn Heights Saturday as they responded to a capsized construction crane. According to a Facebook post by the Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue Organization (USAR), the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and USAR worked with J & M Towing to upright the crane. Officials said the the Taylor Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
100.7 WITL

Michigan Restaurant Has One Of The Best French Fries In America

When I think of the best tasting French Fries the first place that comes to mind is Mcdonald's. Another top contender for me is Curly Fries from Arby's. But when it comes to finding the best French Fries in Michigan you won't find them at a fast-food restaurant. You'll find them at this popular Michigan bar and restaurant.
MICHIGAN STATE

