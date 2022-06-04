ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

At Least 2 Injured in Shooting at South Shore Restaurant Saturday Afternoon, Police Say

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least two people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Saturday afternoon, officials said. In the 200 block of East 71st Street outside Jeffrey Chicken...

6 people shot, 2 fatally, Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday. A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side. About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block...
Vehicle shot up on I-90, Chicago woman charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was arrested for shooting at another driver on the Kennedy Expressway, Illinois State Police said. Around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to northbound Interstate 90 at Addison Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they located a 55-year-old...
1 killed, 2 wounded in South Deering shooting

CHICAGO — A 40-year-old man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in South Deering Sunday night, according to police. Police said three people were sitting on a porch just after 8:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when several gunmen wearing dark clothing approached and fired shots. A […]
5 kids, 3 adults — including 1 Chicago cop — injured in South Side crash

CHICAGO - Five children and a Chicago police officer were among eight injured in a crash Sunday evening in New City on the South Side. Just before 7 p.m., a man, 29, driving an SUV drove through a traffic light in the 700 block of South Root Street and struck the side of a minivan which then hit a poll, Chicago police said.
Man ambushed, killed by gunmen in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday morning while he sat in a parked car on Chicago's South Side. Around 9 a.m., police say the 39-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat in the 7000 block of South Halsted Street in the Englewood neighborhood when he was approached by two other men.
Man arrested for assaulting two women on CTA Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with stabbing a woman and punching another last week on a CTA Red Line platform in Chinatown. Markel Green, 29, was arrested on Monday after he was identified as the suspect in the June 1 incident in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, Chicago police said.
Man walking on sidewalk shot in groin in Washington Heights

CHICAGO - A 24-year-old man was shot in the groin while walking on a sidewalk early Tuesday in Washington Heights on the South Side. The man was walking in the 10100 block of South Aberdeen Street about 1:24 a.m. when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. A...
Steger woman, 45, killed after SUV strikes light pole on I-94

CHICAGO - A Steger woman is dead after her SUV crashed into a light pole late Monday night on Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police. The 45-year-old woman was driving northbound on I-94 near 130th Street when her 2002 red Kia Sportage left the road and struck a light pole around 11:20 p.m., state police said.
North Side Chicago residents warned about string of strong arm robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Park West on the North Side about a series of strong arm robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects approached the victim and took their personal property by force, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred in the:. 2700 block of North...
3 arrested after Indiana post-graduation shooting wounds 2

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Northwestern Indiana police say three people were taken into custody following a Sunday shooting that wounded two people shortly after a graduation ceremony. Police said two 19-year-olds were wounded as more than 200 West Side Leadership Academy graduates and their families were leaving the U.S. Steel Yard stadium in Gary after the commencement. Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady tells The Times of Northwest Indiana officers found a 19-year-old Gary man with a gunshot wound to the chest in front of the stadium, while a 19-year-old Gary woman was found near a restaurant with a gunshot wound to her ankle. Two juveniles and a 20-year-old Hammond man were arrested.
Chicago woman says stranger moved into vacant Chatham home, refuses to leave

CHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago woman said she listed her Chatham home for sale but shortly after a stranger moved in and is refusing to leave. Danielle Cruz said she was proud when she bought this home, and prouder still after renovating it. She was excited to sell it. But a stranger moved right in, and when she called police they told her there wasn’t much they can do.
Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
