ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Kick Off Summertime With Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Insanely Delicious’ & Decadent Take on S’mores

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uWPeI_0g0haCk900

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis has updated a bunch of basic meals, elevating them to a whole new level of scrumptious. Yet again, she puts her spin on s’mores, making them even more delicious by combining them with brownies. S’mores and brownies combined? Literally, our mouths are watering already.

On May 31, De Laurentiis posted a photo that instantly made our bellies rumble. Both great for adults and kiddos alike, this new dessert recipe is bound to satisfy any sweet tooth. She posted the pic to her page @thegiadzy with the caption, “ Memorial day often feels like the unofficial start to summer, and that means that s’mores season starts now. 🙌 Kicking it off with these perfectly messy, insanely delicious s’mores brownies!”

Now Memorial Day has passed, but our love for these decadent treats hasn’t. This beginner-friendly recipe needs to be separated into three parts when gathering the ingredients. Now, for the crust, it’s a simple, elevated take on a graham cracker crust. For the brownie part, snag some basic ingredients like all-purpose flour, cocoa powder, vanilla extract, salt, and sugar , to name a few. Don’t forget the mini marshmallows for the topping!

Between prepping and baking, it can take over an hour to make perfect. No worries though because the step-by-step recipe is quite simple to follow. You start by blending up the graham crackers and sugar in a food processor. Within a snap, you’ll be pouring the delicious brownie batter over the crust before you put it in the oven. Get the kiddos involved when it’s time to top it off with mini marshmallows !

Get the full S’mores Brownies recipe HERE.

Also, grab De Laurentiis’ new, bestselling cookbook that’s all about wellness called Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4K6h_0g0haCk900

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 1

Related
SheKnows

Prince Harry Secretly Caught Up With Dad Prince Charles in Private While in Town for the Jubilee

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The Platinum Jubilee was the setting for quite a few significant moments for members of the royal family. Not only did the occasion commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, it also served as the backdrop for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reunion with the royal family. Following the couple’s first public appearance with the royals at the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Harry and Meghan reportedly reconnected with Prince Charles...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Made Their First Public Appearance With the Royal Family in 2 Years

Click here to read the full article. Ever since we learned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were traveling to the United Kingdom for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, we were eager to see the first photos of the couple reunited with members of the royal family. Today, we finally got a look at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their first royal family event in more than two years. Meghan and Harry attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral and looked as united as ever. The couple was perfectly dressed for the occasion. Meghan looked truly stunning...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giada De Laurentiis
Allrecipes.com

Why This One Ingredient Makes the Best Potatoes You'll Ever Taste

If you've been searching for the best way to make crispy potatoes, then we've got the method for you. And it involves a condiment that you most likely already have in your fridge: mayonnaise. Sure, mayo gets a bad rap, but slathering some of that tangy emulsion over your potatoes...
RECIPES
Popculture

Wendy's Offering Free Fan-Favorite Menu Item for the Next 2 Weeks

May is already more than half-way over, but Wendy's isn't quite done helping guests save some cash! The beloved fast food chain, which is not only known for its quick-witted social media jabs but also its massive slate of ongoing deals, is giving fans the chance to score one menu item for free. Throughout the rest of May and into the first days of June, Wendy's guests can grab a free Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, and it's all because May is National Hamburger Month.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ores#Mores#Food Processor#Summertime#Food Drink#Thegiadzy
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Urgent ice cream recall: Check your freezer for this dangerous dessert

The avalanche of ice cream recalls continues with Casper’s Red Button Canadian Vanilla, which contains almonds, an undeclared allergen. In the past weeks, we saw three similar ice cream recalls: Turkey Hill (peanuts), Van Leeuwen (cashews and pistachios), and Planet Oat (peanuts). Casper’s ice cream recall. Casper’s Ice...
FOOD SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
Mashed

The Real Reason These Chocolate Candies Were Discontinued

If nothing is forever, then what makes candy the exception? Well, it's actually not a deviation from the norm since the very nature of human existence dictates all things must end. Philosophy aside, this notion holds true in the world of sweet snacks. Clearly, despite the near-monolithic presence of candy...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally published on 9/7/2017. Getting settled at a restaurant can be a mad rush sometimes. It’s easy to just blurt out a drink order without thinking when your waiter doesn’t give you much time to decide. Some drinks are definitely better (and healthier) choices for you, but you may be skipping over them time and time again. As it turns out, your one go-to drink order may also be doing you serious harm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

SheKnows

52K+
Followers
6K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy