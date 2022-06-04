ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago-Area Restaurant Has One of ‘Most Outrageous' Burgers in US, List Shows

NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the "most outrageous burgers" in the country is located right in the Chicago area, according to a list from Yelp. The BBQ Lechon Burger at Boba Burger in suburban Morton Grove was named No. 9 on the company's list of the "11 Most Outrageous Burgers" in the...

travelnoire.com

The Most Expensive Restaurants In Chicago

Alinea is known to be the most expensive restaurant in Chicago. The 3-star Michelin-rated restaurant, has some major priced menu items but world class in flavor. Alinea offers a 6-course (number varies each night) menu that costs around $400 per person.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios Chicago

The best burgers in Chicago

In celebration of grilling season and the new "Bob's Burgers Movie," we're serving up a Food Fight on our favorite local hamburgers.🍔 Monica's pick: The Big Jones Burger uses house ground beef from Fischer Farms, tomatoes from Mighty Vine, Bibb lettuce from Gotham Greens, Duke's mayo, housemade bread-and-butter pickles, and sliced shallots on a soft brioche bun ($20).I know this beloved Andersonville eatery is famous for its Southern food and delectable fried chicken, but the Big Jones Burger is also tasty, juicy and thoughtfully sourced.🍔 Justin's pick: Come at me with your Au Cheval cheeseburger and tempt me with Top-Notch,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Launches Program That Will Reimburse Residents for Security Camera Purchases

Chicago has officially launched a security camera rebate program that will reimburse residents for their security camera purchases. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday that the Home and Business Protection Program will now allow "anyone who lives in the city of Chicago, operates a business in the city, or owns or leases a vehicle registered to a primary address within the city limits... to receive reimbursement from the City to cover the costs of private security devices to protect their property and feel safe."
thebharatexpressnews.com

Chicago’s Best Outdoor Summer Festivals: Fun Music, Food, Dance

Joyful pleasures and summer treasures are already in the air! Across the United States, peak festival season kicks off now. In Chicago — the mecca of music, food, drink, crafts, art, dance — its 2022 outdoor festivities have kicked into high gear. Over the next three months, more than two dozen major events, as well as dozens of community fairs and festivities, salute the colossal cultural and culinary talents of Windy City. It can be pleasantly dizzying to choose from so many mind-blowing activities, great must-sees and free entertainment. Check out Choose Chicago for exciting programming, as well as other useful details for planning your trip. Presented by the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, the full program is at MillenniumPark.org. Here’s the lowdown on a handful of favorite highlights.
aroundthetownchicago.com

Pequod’s Pizza- something special- something different!

When it comes to pan pizza, Chicago is known for Unos, Dues, Giordanos, Lou Malnati’s and the list goes on and on. Recently we became aware of the magic of a Morton Grove Pizzeria called Pequod’s Pizza. They have been there for generations and somehow, with all my running around I never went to this spot that has been in Morton Grove for eons. Their “pan Pizza” is different from all the others. The crust is caramelized cheese and is powerful. The taste is amazing and makes this the best pan pizza in Chicago ( my opinion).
Lashaunta Moore

Free Gas and Transit Cards: Chicago Moves Card Application Still Open

If you want a chance to receive a free $150 gas card or a $50 public transit card, you still have time to apply for the Chicago Moves Card program. In April, Mayor Lightfoot's office announced that the program, Chicago Moves, will help residents navigate as gas prices continue to increase. According to AAA, Illinois residents' pockets are hurting the most during inflation, paying $4.46 a gallon for gas compared to the national average of $4.23, which has since gone up from what was reported.
Secret Chicago

The Annual Puerto Rican Festival Is Coming Back To Humboldt Park

The 43rd annual Puerto Rican Day Festival and the Puerto Rican People’s Parade are back again from June 9-12 with the parade taking place on the 11th. The celebration will be in Puerto Rico Town also known as Paseo Boricua. Presented by the Puerto Rican Cultural Center in Chicago, the celebration starts in Humboldt Park and will include a lively parade, food, and a celebratory atmosphere!
NBC Chicago

