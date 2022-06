LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite another month of record home prices, the Las Vegas area housing market may be seeing the first signs of a shift. Fewer homes are selling even as more homes are hitting the market, according to Las Vegas Realtors in its newest real estate report. LVR reported 3,758 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold in May. Sales were down 8.8% for homes and down 6.6% for condos and townhomes from a year ago.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO