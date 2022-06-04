Top Gun: Maverick’ 2nd Box Office Weekend Is Beating Every ‘Mission: Impossible’ Opening

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m.
Joseph Kosinski had half an hour to convince Tom Cruise to make Top Gun: Maverick. The 48-year-old director has helmed the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun and revealed how he had to pitch the plot to Tom, 59, in Paris in a bid to get the project off the ground.
Monday AM: Top Gun: Maverick keeps breaking the sound barrier at the box office as the Tom Cruise movie saw its second weekend come in higher with $90M and a running U.S./Canada total of $295.6M. As we wrote all along, that's a domestic record for Cruise and co-financier Skydance. In addition that -29% second weekend ease is the best for a movie that's opened to $100M+.
All those glowing reviews and that enthusiastic word-of-mouth is paying off for Top Gun: Maverick. The film fell by just 32% in its second weekend domestically, earning $86 million. This is the best second-weekend hold for a film that opened above $100 million domestically, it also ranks among the 10 best second-weekends in history, and this takes Maverick’s running domestic total to $291 million.
Tom Cruise made a promise to theater owners — he wasn’t going to allow his blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick to hit streaming services for quite awhile. Cruise elaborated on that promise during a Q&A this week with media covering the Cannes Film Festival in southern France. Allowing Top...
Top Gun: Maverick has been a long time coming for Jerry Bruckheimer.
The prolific producer behind the original Top Gun attempted to get a sequel off the ground once the Tony Scott and Tom Cruise-led film became 1986’s biggest worldwide hit with $357 million. But development never seemed to take off, and attention soon turned to other projects. Two-plus decades later, Bruckheimer and Scott recommitted themselves to the idea until Scott’s tragic death in 2012. While development slowed down a bit, Bruckheimer remained intent on bringing the sequel to fruition, and in 2017, the stars aligned as Cruise’s Oblivion director, Joseph...
In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
The director of Top Gun: Maverick has shared the main obstacle he faced while trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the film.Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on 2013 science fiction film Oblivion, saw promise in the sequel after reading the script by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.Kosinski had to fly to Paris to pitch the film to Cruise, who was filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the time.Speaking about the encounter, Kosinski told Polygon: “So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what,...
Even with a lawsuit looming overhead, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues its record-breaking success as it aims for one billion dollars in box office sales. The lawsuit, directed at Paramount Pictures, comes from the family of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article “Top Guns” inspired the original 1986 film. The family reclaimed the copyright to the original article in 2020. And now, they’re suing the studio for copyright infringement after “Top Gun: Maverick” delays caused filming to reportedly wrap in May 2021.
As “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to kill it at the box office, reports have emerged of a lawsuit filed earlier today to sue Paramount Pictures. According to CNBC, Shosh and Yuval Yonay are suing Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement. They’re the widow and son of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article “Top Guns” reportedly inspired the original “Top Gun” film from 1986. The family claims that the studio never “reacquired” the rights to the article for the 2022 sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
“Top Gun: Maverick” continues breaking record after box office record for Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, hitting $200 million less than a week after its release. The film already bested all previous Memorial Day weekend records with a $156 million domestic debut over the four-day weekend. Now, Deadline reports that the film hit $191.1 million as of Wednesday, about five days after the film was released on May 27. By the end of today, June 2, it should surpass $200 million.
Even with Top Gun: Maverick continuing to crush at the box-office, buzz for director Joseph Kosinski's next film Spiderhead continues to grow as Netflix as released a new clip of the pic featuring stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. The clip was unveiled during a panel for Netflix's Geeked Out Festival with Hemsworth introducing it himself.
"Top Gun: Maverick" has people of all ages enthralled with the sequel to the classic '80s action film. It's already on its way to becoming one of the biggest films of the year as its international box office numbers soar past $557.2 million, according to Deadline. Almost 40 years after...
