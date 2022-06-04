ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Top Gun: Maverick’ 2nd Box Office Weekend Is Beating Every ‘Mission: Impossible’ Opening

mystar106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend marks the second weekend in a row that Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” which was co-financed and co-produced by Skydance, has taken in an impressive $25 million...

www.mystar106.com

Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro Signs With Range Media Partners

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has signed rising star Monica Barbaro, who is currently starring as Lt. Natasha ‘Phoenix’ Trace in Paramount’s massive hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The follow-up to the original 1985 film has received rave reviews and a coveted A+ Cinemascore since debuting at Cinemacon and following a robust global rollout including premieres in Cannes, San Diego, London, Mexico and Japan. The film smashed Memorial Day opening records with $156m domestic and a WW cume currently over $300m. She will next be in a leading role opposite Diego Boneta in Paramount Plus’ romantic...
NFL
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise’s Highest Grossing Movie At Domestic Box Office Crossing $300M Today – Monday AM Update

Click here to read the full article. Monday AM: Top Gun: Maverick keeps breaking the sound barrier at the box office as the Tom Cruise movie saw its second weekend come in higher with $90M and a running U.S./Canada total of $295.6M. As we wrote all along, that’s a domestic record for Cruise and co-financier Skydance. In addition that -29% second weekend ease is the best for a movie that’s opened to $100M+. Nancy and I agree: Too soon to call an ultimate $1 billion on the Cruise movie, but besting his top grossing film worldwide, Mission: Impossible – Fallout at $791M is definitely in...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Hits Record Low Second Weekend Drop With $86 Million Domestically

All those glowing reviews and that enthusiastic word-of-mouth is paying off for Top Gun: Maverick. The film fell by just 32% in its second weekend domestically, earning $86 million. This is the best second-weekend hold for a film that opened above $100 million domestically, it also ranks among the 10 best second-weekends in history, and this takes Maverick’s running domestic total to $291 million.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Jerry Bruckheimer Says Single Phone Call From Tom Cruise To Paramount Ignited Sequel

Top Gun: Maverick has been a long time coming for Jerry Bruckheimer. The prolific producer behind the original Top Gun attempted to get a sequel off the ground once the Tony Scott and Tom Cruise-led film became 1986’s biggest worldwide hit with $357 million. But development never seemed to take off, and attention soon turned to other projects. Two-plus decades later, Bruckheimer and Scott recommitted themselves to the idea until Scott’s tragic death in 2012. While development slowed down a bit, Bruckheimer remained intent on bringing the sequel to fruition, and in 2017, the stars aligned as Cruise’s Oblivion director, Joseph...
PARAMOUNT, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Connecticut Public

'Top Gun: Maverick' is ridiculous. It's also ridiculously entertaining

In one of the more memorable lines in the original Top Gun, Maverick gets chewed out by a superior who tells him, "Son, your ego's writing checks your body can't cash." Sometimes I wonder if Tom Cruise took that putdown as a personal challenge. No movie star seems to work harder or push himself further than Cruise these days. He just keeps going and going, whether he's scaling skyscrapers in a new Mission: Impossible adventure or showing a bunch of fresh-faced pilots how it's done in the ridiculous and ridiculously entertaining Top Gun: Maverick.
MOVIES
The Independent

Top Gun: Maverick director shares biggest Tom Cruise obstacle he faced before making film

The director of Top Gun: Maverick has shared the main obstacle he faced while trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the film.Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on 2013 science fiction film Oblivion, saw promise in the sequel after reading the script by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.Kosinski had to fly to Paris to pitch the film to Cruise, who was filming Mission: Impossible – Fallout at the time.Speaking about the encounter, Kosinski told Polygon: “So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry [Bruckheimer, producer] liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what,...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Reach $1B Club, Experts Predict

Even with a lawsuit looming overhead, “Top Gun: Maverick” continues its record-breaking success as it aims for one billion dollars in box office sales. The lawsuit, directed at Paramount Pictures, comes from the family of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article “Top Guns” inspired the original 1986 film. The family reclaimed the copyright to the original article in 2020. And now, they’re suing the studio for copyright infringement after “Top Gun: Maverick” delays caused filming to reportedly wrap in May 2021.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and Paramount Sued by Family Who Inspired Original Film: Report

As “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to kill it at the box office, reports have emerged of a lawsuit filed earlier today to sue Paramount Pictures. According to CNBC, Shosh and Yuval Yonay are suing Paramount Pictures for copyright infringement. They’re the widow and son of Ehud Yonay, whose 1983 article “Top Guns” reportedly inspired the original “Top Gun” film from 1986. The family claims that the studio never “reacquired” the rights to the article for the 2022 sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Flies Past Original Movie and ‘Mission: Impossible’ With $200M at the Box Office

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues breaking record after box office record for Hollywood legend Tom Cruise, hitting $200 million less than a week after its release. The film already bested all previous Memorial Day weekend records with a $156 million domestic debut over the four-day weekend. Now, Deadline reports that the film hit $191.1 million as of Wednesday, about five days after the film was released on May 27. By the end of today, June 2, it should surpass $200 million.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Releases New Look At ‘Spiderhead’, Next Film From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Joseph Kosinski

Click here to read the full article. Even with Top Gun: Maverick continuing to crush at the box-office, buzz for director Joseph Kosinski’s next film Spiderhead continues to grow as Netflix as released a new clip of the pic featuring stars Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller. The clip was unveiled during a panel for Netflix’s Geeked Out Festival with Hemsworth introducing it himself. The film also stars Jurnee Smollett and Tess Haubrich and is based on the incredible short story by George Saunders, Spiderhead follows a brilliant visionary running a correctional facility that allows  its inmates to shorten their sentences by participating in...
NFL
PopSugar

The "Top Gun: Maverick" Cast Take Us Behind the Scenes

"Top Gun: Maverick" has people of all ages enthralled with the sequel to the classic '80s action film. It's already on its way to becoming one of the biggest films of the year as its international box office numbers soar past $557.2 million, according to Deadline. Almost 40 years after...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion is Already Breaking Box Office Records

Jurassic World Dominion is finally hitting theatres in the U.S. next week, and the new film is expected to have great success at the box office. Its predecessor, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, earned $1,308,467,944 at the worldwide box office in 2018, making it the 16th-highest grossing movie of all time. Before that, Jurassic World made $1,017,673,342 at the worldwide box office to become the 9th-highest. Now, Dominion is already starting to break some records of its own. According to Deadline, Jurassic World Dominion had an extremely successful preview night in Mexico.

