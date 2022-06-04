ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, WI

Brush Fire Breaks Out In Western Oneida County

WJFW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW)- Breaking: A brush fire has broken out in the town of Little Rice Oneida County (northwest...

www.wjfw.com

WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt after rollover crash at Eau Claire intersection Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a rollover crash at a highway intersection in Eau Claire on Monday. The Eau Claire Police Department said that a driver failed to yield while making a left turn at the intersection of Highway 12/Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road on Eau Claire’s south side Monday afternoon and was struck by another vehicle.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 dead and multiple injured in Wood County crash

Auburndale, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and multiple people are injured after a 2-vehicle crash in Auburndale. The crash happened at the intersection of County Trunk Highway M and CTH Y in Wood County on Sunday at 1:41 p.m. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a passenger...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Crash Kills One in Wood County

TOWN OF AUBURNDALE, WI (WSAU) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash involving a van and a flatbed wrecker on Sunday afternoon. Sheriff’s officers say the van was struck as it was heading eastbound on County Road Y. The vehicle was proceeding through a stop sign at the intersection with County Road M when it was struck by the flatbed wrecker.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

One Person Dead After Two Vehicle Crash in Wood County

One person is dead and several are injured after a two vehicle accident in Wood County. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, around 1:41pm on Sunday, June 5th, a passenger van was eastbound on County Highway Y in the Town of Auburndale and proceeded from a stop sign at County Highway M.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
County
Oneida County, WI
City
Tomahawk, WI
Oneida County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Tomahawk, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie business owner was on the list of a gunman accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge Friday. Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said he was told he was on the list that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
WJFW-TV

Storage unit burglaries in Lincoln County

Residents of Lincoln County may want to make sure their storage is secure after a string of Burglaries. Last Monday, deputies investigated a burglary at a group of storage units in the Town of Bradley. The locks were cut off for six units. This comes after a similar theft happened at a unit location in Tomahawk.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Clark County museums gear up for summer season

CLARK COUNTY – Clark County museums are gearing up for what is expected to be an active summer season. The Spencer Area Historical Society kicked off the season with their Memorial Day Discovery Walk, held at the St. John’s/Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, north of Spencer. The idea for the...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Wildlife Officials Looking for a Black Bear in Wausau

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin wildlife officials are on the lookout for a black bear in Wausau. A black bear was spotted on a home security camera in Wausau Thursday morning. Kids at a nearby elementary school were kept inside as a precaution. Black bear attacks on humans are extremely rare;...
WAUSAU, WI
spmetrowire.com

DNR honors Point man with ‘Ethical Hunter’ award

A Stevens Point man has been honored as an ethical hunter after helping out a stranger during last year’s gun season. Mark Moersch, Jr., 29, received the 2021 Department of Natural Resources Ethical Hunter Award in may. It’s the 25th year that the department has sponsored the award.
STEVENS POINT, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man Seriously Hurt After SUV Rear-Ends Semi Trailer On I-94 In Western Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is fighting for his life after he rear-ended a semi Friday morning in western Wisconsin, becoming pinned underneath the trailer. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash happened in a construction zone on westbound Interstate 94 near Wilson, which is about 65 miles east of Minneapolis. In an area where traffic was reduced to one lane, the driver’s SUV slammed into the back of a semi trailer. The SUV’s driver, a 55-year-old man from Eau Claire, had to be extricated from his vehicle. A medical helicopter flew the man to the Mayo hospital in Eau Claire. His injuries were described as “life-threatening.” The crash remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSAW

Kronenwetter park vandalized; police looking for infomation

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Kronenwetter Police Department is looking for information regarding recent vandalism at Seville Park. Police say vandals spray painted trees and playground equipment in the park over the weekend. They are asking neighbors to check their surveillance video for any suspicious activity at the park. If...
KRONENWETTER, WI
WLUC

Menominee River fish poaching investigation concludes with 29 citations

MADISON, Wis. (WLUC) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, concluded a multi-year law enforcement investigation into the poaching and over-harvesting of hundreds of vulnerable spawning lake whitefish from the Menominee River. According to...
MENOMINEE, MI
WJFW-TV

Equipment Operator - Highway Dept.

JOB DUTIES: This position would either work out of the Rhinelander shop year-round, OR Minocqua shop in the winter and Rhinelander shop in the summer. Equipment Operator duties include performing skilled work of varied nature involving the operations of repairing, clearing, and maintaining highways, roads, and rights-of-way. Position uses multiple types of motorized equipment, assists in flagging traffic, and performs other manual labor tasks. Position may be required to work nights and weekends for snow removal and storm damage cleanup as needed; winter hours vary based on snow removal needs; overtime paid for weekend hours worked; summer hours are Monday through Thursday from 6:00AM to 4:00PM.
RHINELANDER, WI
97ZOK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill shooter now charged with first-degree homicide

MERRILL - Charges have been changed for a man who is allegedly connected to a fatal shooting in Merrill. Tanner Graap was in Lincoln County Court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Graap was arrested in January following the shooting death of a 28-year-old Merrill woman. The suspect said he was...
MERRILL, WI

