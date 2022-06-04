ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school girls lacrosse: Section 4 bows out in regional finals

By Andrew Legare, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin
 3 days ago

Section 4's first state championship in girls lacrosse will have to wait until another year after all four of the section's champions lost to Section 3 foes in regional finals Saturday at Ithaca High School.

Class A: Baldwinsville 23, Corning 14

Syracuse University commit Carlie Desimone scored six goals to lead Baldwinsville past the Hawks.

Mia Pozzi added five goals and six assists for the Bees (16-2). Brianna Peters and Sophia Muscolino notched three goals each.

Baldwinsville led 12-6 at halftime.

University of Virginia commit Jenna DiNardo had six goals and two assists for Corning. Ashlee Volpe contributed three goals and three assists and Katie Grottenthaler scored twice to go with an assist.

Other goal scorers for Corning were Maddy Gill, Lexi Lapierre and Gracee Work.

Corning finished with a 14-4 record.

Class B: Fayetteville-Manlius 19, Horseheads 5

Horseheads was within 3-2 early before Fayetteville-Manlius pulled away, building a 14-4 halftime advantage.

Ava Angello led F-M (11-6) with six goals. Julianna Coglianadro had four goals and three assists.

Brooke Sumner scored three goals for Horseheads (13-5), which earned a fifth straight Section 4 title this season. Erin Christmas and Alexis Krohmalney each had a goal and an assist. Abby May made 11 saves.

Class C: Fulton 13, Johnson City 5

Mya Carroll scored five goals and Carleigh Patterson added four as Fulton rolled past the Wildcats.

Shelby Pepper scored two goals for Johnson City (5-12). Emma McCaffery, Sydney Majewski and Makenzie Lombardini netted one each.

Fulton (14-6) led 9-0 at halftime.

Class D: Skaneateles 17, Whitney Point 7

Kathryn Morrissey scored five goals to pace Skaneateles' victory over Whitney Point.

Lilly Marquardt, Anasofia Cirincione and Julia O'Connor added three goals each for the Lakers (18-3).

Whitney Point (16-3) trailed 5-4 with seven minutes remaining in the first half but was outscored 12-3 the rest of the game.

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare . You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com . To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: High school girls lacrosse: Section 4 bows out in regional finals

