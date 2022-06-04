ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

High school graduation 2022: See commencement ceremonies from around Erie County

By Erie Times-News
We're in the thick of graduation season, where the Class of 2022 makes its way across the stage and prepares for the next step in their lives. See all the photos from Erie County High School commencements, captured by Erie Times-News photographers. We'll add more galleries as we photograph them.

Congratulations, graduates, and good luck.

End of an era: Villa Maria Academy's final class closes door on school's storied history

Union City Area High School

Erie First Christian Academy

Erie High School & Patrick J. DiPaolo Student Success Center

Cathedral Preparatory School

Villa Maria Academy

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: High school graduation 2022: See commencement ceremonies from around Erie County

