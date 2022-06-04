ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian accused of murdering Putin enemy Alexander Litvinenko dies of Covid

By Isaac Crowson
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5btU_0g0hZRhL00

POISONER Dmitry Kovtun — accused of murdering Putin enemy Alexander Litvinenko in London — has died of Covid aged 56.

The death will increase speculation that Kovtun also poisoned himself with polonium-210 when he spiked Litvinenko’s tea at a hotel in the capital in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxlou_0g0hZRhL00
Kovtun was accused of murdering Putin enemy Alexander Litvinenko in London Credit: Getty

Fellow ex-FSB operative Andrei Lugovoy — also accused of Litvinenko’s killing — confirmed Kovtun’s death in Moscow.

Lugovoy, 55, now an ultranationalist Russian MP, said: “We have the sad news that my close and loyal friend Dmitry Kovtun passed away suddenly as a result of a serious illness linked to a coronavirus infection.

“Sleep well, dear friend! We will never forget you.”

Russian news agency Tass confirmed the death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZbMY_0g0hZRhL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ev5Ah_0g0hZRhL00

The pair always denied involvement in poising Litvinenko, who died aged 43, but Britain alleged the assassination was ordered by Putin or his circle.

A trail of the radioactive agent on plane seats led back to Moscow and to Germany — where Kovtun was based at the time.

Both men were subject to sanctions but Russia always refused to allow their extradition for trial in Britain.

