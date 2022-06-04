ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

EMILY PRESCOTT: Boris Johnson is heckled by fellow diners at trendy East London restaurant where his son Theo was working - and PM 'flicked his finger at customers when he got booed'

By Emily Prescott
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

He was unflustered when he and his wife were jeered outside St Paul's Cathedral at the Queen's Jubilee Thanksgiving Service on Friday.

But it seems that Boris Johnson is less relaxed about those who interrupt his lunch when he manages to get out of his office at No 10.

It happened when the Prime Minister made a Friday lunchtime visit to Morito, a trendy tapas and mezze restaurant in East London where his son Theo was working.

Mr Johnson was playing the supportive dad, enjoying a hearty meal during a break from his official duties. 'Boris had a nice lunch,' my source tells me. But his restful meal was disturbed by heckles from fellow diners, I can reveal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWl8L_0g0hZLeD00
The Prime Minister made a Friday lunchtime visit to Morito, a trendy tapas and mezze restaurant in East London where his son Theo was working. (Above, Boris and Carrie Johnson arriving for the Platinum Jubilee concert outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnM2i_0g0hZLeD00
Above, Theo Johnson. The PM was playing the supportive dad, enjoying a hearty meal during a break from his official duties. 'Boris had a nice lunch,' my source tells me. But his restful meal was disturbed by heckles from fellow diners, I can reveal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxZwx_0g0hZLeD00
Pictured, the interior of Morito. Theo, 22, who shares his father's distinctive shock of blond hair, no longer works at the restaurant. He left shortly after Boris's visit, though this is thought to be unrelated

The PM responded with a dismissive hand gesture and left the establishment. 'He flicked his finger at the customers when he got booed,' my source tells me. 'It was horrible, it just created a nasty atmosphere.'

Morito, which opened on Hackney Road in 2016, serves Spanish and North African cuisine along with 'a concise offering of wines from the Mediterranean'. There is often live music and the venue boasts a cosy cellar bar. Vogue has described Morito as 'a holiday without leaving Zone 2' – a reference to areas of inner London served by the Tube.

Theo, 22, who shares his father's distinctive shock of blond hair, no longer works at the restaurant. He left shortly after Boris's visit, though this is thought to be unrelated.

He was by all accounts a popular member of the team, and has apparently embraced his family's fame before. When Theo – who uses both his parents' surnames, going professionally as Theodore Johnson-Wheeler – was at Cambridge, he reportedly penned a play about the Brexit referendum and his dad's role in the campaign.

Even so, the booing must have made things a little awkward in the kitchen.

Theo was approached for comment. Downing Street declined to comment.

No wonder Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is so successful – his wife Emma does everything for him!

Julian's niece, writer Jessica Fellowes, says: 'Emma is amazing and organises every inch of his life so all he has to do is sit down and write. He just has to tell her that he has to be somewhere on a certain date, and she makes it happen. You realise that the female load is slightly different.'

Jessica and her uncle get on famously – the 72-year-old offers her great career advice and they often have lunch together. I think I can guess who makes the booking…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIkzB_0g0hZLeD00
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes with his wife Emma in Leicester Square in April 

My lips are sealed, but...

Which A-list actor stormed off the set of their new show – and actually left the country for a while – following a clash with their fellow stars about Covid?

Comments / 0

