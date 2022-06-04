Auburn baseball dominates the Seminoles to stay in the winner's bracket

Auburn beats FSU in game two of the regional.

Auburn won game two of the regional over FSU by a score of 21-7.

The Tigers smacked 20 hits in the blowout win.

The win put Auburn one win away from a super-regional.

Mason Barnett will get the ball for the Tigers in the third game of the regional, hoping to punch their ticket to a super-regional.

The game will be played on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT. It can be found on ESPN+.

Ninth Inning Auburn Leads 16-7 Foster grounds out for the first out of the ninth. DiChiara hits a ball a very long way. Auburn leads 17-7. Peirce rips a base hit. Hill steps into the box. Boom. Cam Hill hits his first homer of the year. Auburn leads 19-7. Moore draws a walk. He has been on base seven times in this game. Howell rips his fourth hit, and the Tigers have two on with one out for Wyandt. Wyandt flies out for the second out of the inning. Ware steps into the box. Ware triples to score both runs. Auburn is leading 21-7. Farquhar flies out to end the top of the ninth. We head to the bottom with Auburn leading 21-7. A pop out to Peirce and is the first out of the inning. A pop out to DiChiara is the second out of the inning. A ground out to Armstrong ends the game. Auburn wins 21-7. Goodnight and War Eagle Taylor Sondgeroth/Auburn Athletics

Eighth Inning Auburn Leads 15-4 Peirce start the inning with a walk. Cam Hill will pinch hit for Carlson. Hill is down on strikes. Moore double to score Peirce from first. Auburn leads 16-4. Moore is 5-5 on the day. Howell walks and the Tigers have men on first and second. Wyandt will pinch hit for LaRue. A passed ball moves the runners to second and third. Wyandt is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. Ware is aboard with a walk. The bases are loaded with two down. Florida State is bringing in a new pitcher. Farquhar flies out to end the top of the eighth. Swilling gives up a homer to start the eighth. Auburn leads 15-5. Swilling then issues a walk, and his night is over. John Armstrong is into pitch for the Tigers. Armstrong allows a base hit. The Noles have two men on with no one out. Armstrong then gives up a four-pitch walk. The bases are loaded with no one out. Tim Hudson is out to chat with Armstrong. A pop out to Peirce is the first out of the inning. A base hit scores a run. The Noles still have the bases loaded with one out. Auburn leads 16-6. Another base hit scores another run. Auburn leads 16-7. A 1-2-3 double play ends the inning. We head to the ninth with Auburn leading 16-7. Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

Seventh Inning Auburn Leads 11-1 DiChiara will lead things off for the Tigers. DiChiara leads off the inning with a base hit then advances to second after a wild pitch. Peirce will look to pad the lead. Peirce is down on strikes for the first out of the inning. Another error and Carlson is aboard. Men on the corners for Moore. That is FSU's fourth error of the night. A base hit from Moore scores DiChiara. Men on first and second for Howell. Auburn leads 12-1. Howell is aboard with a walk. Bases loaded with one out for LaRue. A bases loaded walk to LaRue scores another run. Auburn leads 13-1. A new pitcher will trot in for the Noles. Bello grounds out to the second baseman but a run scores. Auburn leads 14-1. Rambusch is hit by a pitch and the bases are loaded again for Foster. Now Foster is hit by a pitch to score a run. Auburn leads 15-1. DiChiara grounds out to end top of the seventh. We head to the bottom with Auburn leading 15-1. Gonzalez issues a lead off walk. A base hit gives the Noles two base runners with no one out. That will do it for Gonzalez, what a great night for the righty. Carson Swilling is into pitch for the Tigers. Swilling strikes out the first hitter he faces. A three-run homer for the Noles makes the score 15-4. A liner to Peirce is the second out of the inning. Swilling gets another strikeout to end the inning. We head to the eighth with Auburn leading 15-4. Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

Sixth Inning Auburn Leads 11-1 LaRue flies out deep to center field for the first out of the inning. Bello is down looking. Two down for Rambusch. Carson Swilling and John Armstrong are headed down to the bullpen. Rambusch draws his fourth walk of the game. Foster grounds out to end the inning. We head to the bottom of the sixth with Auburn leading 11-1. Gonzalez gets another ground out for the first out of the sixth inning. da da da, da da da Cole Foster makes a Sports Center level play for the second out of the inning. A flyout to Bello ends the sixth. We head to the seventh with the Tigers leading 11-1.

Fifth Inning Leads 10-1 DiChiara leads off the fifth inning for the Tigers. DiChiara is aboard to start the fifth with a walk. Peirce follows suit. Two men on with no one out for Carlson. A very interesting play resolved in a double play. Man on third for Moore with two down. Moore triples to score DiChiara. Auburn leads 11-1. Howell grounds out to end the inning. We head to the bottom of the fifth with Auburn leading 11-1. A ground out is the first out of the inning for Gonzalez. A single drops into give the Noles a one out base runner. A fielder's choice to DiChiara is the second out of the inning. Two out and a man on second for FSU. A strikeout ends the fifth inning. Gonzalez is in cruise control. We head to the sixth with Auburn leading 11-1. Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

Fourth Inning Auburn Leads 3-1 Bello leads off the fourth for the Tigers. Bello rips a base hit to start the fourth inning. Gosh the true freshman has looked really good this weekend. That flips the lineup for Rambusch. Rambusch is aboard with a walk. Two on no one out for the Tigers. A double from Foster scores Bello. Men on second and third for DiChiara. Auburn leads 4-1. The Noles are heading back to the bullpen. They put DiChiara on. Bases are loaded with no one out for Peirce. An error from the short stop and a run scores. The bases are still loaded with no one out. Auburn leads 5-1. A base hit from Carlson scores two more. The outfielder misplayed it allowing everyone to keep running. Auburn leads 7-1. Men on second and third with no one out for Moore. A Moore base hit scores Peirce and Carlson. Auburn leads 9-1. Still no one out. A wild pitch advances Moore to second. Still no outs in the fourth. Howell's third double of the game scores Moore. Auburn leads 10-1. Florida State is headed to the bullpen once again. Ball four and LaRue is on. Men on first and second for Bello. Bello is down on strikes for the first out of the inning. Bat is back in Rambusch's hands with two men on. Howell is out at third trying to steal. Still a man on second with two outs. Rambusch walks for the third time. Men on first and second with two out for Foster. Foster is down on strikes. We head to the bottom of the fourth with Auburn leading 10-1. A strikeout is the first out of the inning for the Tigers. A great play from DiChiara and Gonzalez gets the Tiger's their second out of the inning. Howell goes a long way to catch the third out of the inning. Great job there from Gonzalez to come out after sitting for a while and have a dominant inning. We head to the fifth with Auburn leading 10-1. Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics

Third Inning Auburn Leads 1-0 DiChiara will lead off the inning for the Tigers. The shift comes back to haunt FSU. A fly ball falls and DiChiara is aboard. Peirce hits one hard but right at the right fielder. One down one on for Carlson. Carlson HAMMERS a homer over the left field wall. Auburn leads 3-0. An error by the second baseman and Moore reaches. The night is over for Hubbart. Auburn does an amazing job to chase off the FSU starter in the third. A double from Howell and Moore is thrown out at the plate. The play is under review. They are deciding if the catcher blocked a path to the plate. After review Moore is out. Two out and a man on second for LaRue. LaRue is down on strikes. We are headed to the bottom of the third with Auburn leading 3-0. A leadoff walk gets the Noles a base runner. A double scores the run. Man on second with no one out. Tim Hudson is out to talk with Gonzalez. LaRue catches the runner at second sleeping. One out and a man on first for the Noles. That was a huge play from LaRue to get the runner. A walk puts runners on first and second. Gonzalez needs to sting together a few good pitches here. A huge double play ends the inning. That was huge for FSU to only score one run there. Moore caught a liner and flipped it to Foster for the double play. We head to the fourth with Auburn leading 3-1. © Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Second Inning 0-0 Moore will lead off the inning for the Tigers. Moore with a perfect at bat draws a walk. The Tigers have a no out base runner. Howell drives one off the top of the green monster. Two men in scoring position with no one out. The Noles have already sent some pitchers to the bullpen. LaRue flies out to right, and it is too shallow for Moore to score. One down for Bello. Bello does his job. A sac fly scores Moore from third. Auburn leads 1-0. Rambusch walks. Men on the corners for Foster. A pop out ends the top of the second. Gonzalez heads back to the mound with a 1-0 lead. DiChiara makes a great play for the first out of the inning. Moore chases down a grounder for the second out. A strikeout ends the second. We head to the third with Auburn leading 1-0. Auburn Athletics

First Inning 0-0 Although the game is in Auburn the Tigers will be the visiting team. Auburn will hit first. Rambusch steps in the box and we are underway. Interesting note: Florida State's infielders spent quite a bit of time in pregame warmups fielding from various shifted positions - expect the Seminoles to use aggressive positioning in an attempt to mitigate their defensive issues. Rambusch flies out to center field. Foster steps to the plate for the Tigers. Foster is aboard with a walk. A man on for DiChiara. DiChiara drops a base hit into center field. Two on one out for Peirce. Peirce is down on strikes. Carlson will try to get a run in for the Tigers. Carlson is hit by a pitch. Bases are loaded for Moore. The umpires are reviewing to see if Carlson leaned into the pitch. After review they decided he leaned into it. That is an automatic strike which will be a strikeout. We head to the bottom of the first with the score 0-0. Gonzalez is headed to the mound. A leadoff single gives the Noles a base runner. A pop out to Foster is the first out of the inning for the Tigers. A fly out to Pierce in right is the second out of the inning. Please don't run on LaRue. The catcher throws out the runner trying to steal to end the first. We head to the second with the game tied 0-0. Photo credit: Jacob Taylor/Auburn Athletics