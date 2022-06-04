Auburn baseball dominates the Seminoles to stay in the winner's bracket

This is probably the only time you'll ever hear or see me say these words, but I think it's fitting seeing as how they made one of the biggest mistakes ever in baseball. Sending out a huge War Eagle to all Auburn fans. After watching the sports clip, you understand...
Jeremiah Beaman is well on his way to becoming one of the top 2024 defensive lineman prospects in the country. Beaman is a product of Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He holds 13 D1 offers, and his recruitment is continuing to grow. Alabama extended an offer to Beaman on May 21, which turned out to be a great moment for him and his family.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Longtime Dothan teacher and coach Janasky Fleming has been hired at Pike County High School. Fleming has served in a number of roles with Dothan City Schools including an assistant football coach, head girl’s basketball coach at Northview, head boy’s coach at Northview and head boy’s basketball coach for the Dothan Wolves.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered today to farewell to the long-time football coach and former Shaw High School athletic director, Al Pellegrino. Hundred of people came to say goodbye to the coach. The 56-year-old died of a heart attack in Florida. Under Pellegrino’s leadership, the Shaw Raiders’...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new snakebite program at UAB aims to provide better long term treatment of venomous bites, as well as gain a better understanding of effects from a snakebite. According to UAB, only about five people die per year from snakebite in America. But what about the...
This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
The lakefront and lake-accessible real-estate market in Alabama has reached a milestone. Residents on some Birmingham Southside streets are buzzing about reports of dogs that are believed to be out killing cats at night. Mo Brooks is trying to mend fences with former President Donald Trump. The “Down in Alabama”...
Snakebites rarely kill humans, but doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital found that patients who survived often suffered swelling and muscle damage long after the threat of death had passed. Last year, toxicologists and wound care specialists came together to create the nation’s first comprehensive snakebite clinic...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Construction is underway to fill a long-vacated retail space in Columbus Park Crossing. Burlington and Conn’s HomePlus will soon occupy subdivided portions of the building previously home to Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us. Burlington will relocate its Airport Thruway...
Comments / 0