ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Free Friday Flicks in Lexington kicks off

By Matthew Duckworth
foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Looking for a way to get outside and enjoy...

foxlexington.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

Jurassic Quest coming to Lexington this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) -The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America returns to Lexington. Jurassic quest opens at the central bank center June 10th through 12th for one weekend only. Dinosaur fans will get a chance to see photo-realistic dinosaurs in a unique indoor experience. Organizers say it...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky FFA state convention will be at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Future Farmers of America (FFA) state convention is coming to Rupp Arena. Students from across the state of Kentucky will arrive in Lexington to attend the convention. FFA is a student-led organization centered on agricultural education. The three-day state convention will be...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Northside food pantry opens at Lexington Public Library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – God’s Pantry Food Bank and the Lexington Public Library hosted a grand opening of its new food pantry Tuesday. The new location, which is located in the Northside Branch, comes after research found many of those in Lexington’s northside were traveling up to 1 hour and 45 minutes by bus to reach other pantries.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s 5th annual ‘Cops and Bobbers’ event drew large crowd

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A perfect day from Mother Nature couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Members of the Lexington Police Department took advantage of the beautiful weather out at the Gainesway Fishing Pond on Saturday. The fifth annual “Cops and Bobbers” event offered the...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Entertainment
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
foxlexington.com

University of Kentucky makes masks optional on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – On the COVID-19 front, masks are now officially optional at the University of Kentucky. UK President Eli Capilouto announced the move on Friday and added that the University will continue to promote vaccinations. The changes do not apply to the healthcare side of campus.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Heaven Hill Distillery breaks ground in Bardstown

Kentucky's bourbon industry once again expanded Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from heaven hill distillery to officially break ground on the company's new $135,000,000 state-of-the-art distillery in Bardstown.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Block party at Greyline Station kicks off Pride Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pride Month kicked off Friday night with a block party at Greyline Station in Lexington. It’s located on West Loudon Avenue and featured inflatables, Kona Ice and several Lexington vendors. Organizers said they start every month with a Friday night block party like this, but...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentuckians feeling pinched, powerless as gas prices soar

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Drivers in Kentucky are feeling another jump in gas prices. Gas went up at least 20 cents at many stations Monday. In Pulaski County, most stations are selling it for about $4.79 a gallon. Drivers we spoke with say they feel powerless to change much...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com

Lexington police to receive new roll call station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The city of Lexington is calling it a “big step forward” in public safety, Monday leaders broke ground on a new east sector roll call station. The city has seen an increase in calls for service and a record number of homicides for the month of May.
LEXINGTON, KY
wtloam.com

Corbin and Williamsburg Begin Construction On New Horse Racing Facilities

After the announcement in 2014, Corbin and Williamsburg will finally be welcoming two new horse racing facilities. Officials with the Cumberland Mint facility broke ground in Williamsburg in late 2021. Early this year, Corbin broke ground for its track called Cumberland Run. The Vice President and General Manager of the facilities, Henry Graffeo, said there has been plans in the works for some time now. Though the track in Corbin will be used for horse racing, owners are looking to bring other events and activities to the area. The Williamsburg facility will feature 450 historical horse racing machines, a food outlet and a bar. Although ground work began just a few months ago, owners are expecting both projects to be complete within a year. Graffeo said they plan to have their finishing touches in the 4th quarter of this year and hopefully open up around the end of this year to early next year. The Williamsburg facility is well on its way to completion with the goal of opening before Labor Day.
CORBIN, KY
wymt.com

Corbin’s 7th annual Burger Week starts Monday

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A place known for chicken is showcasing its other specialty in its seventh annual Burger Week. “This week is all about giving our local chefs an opportunity to showcase their skills,” Executive Director at Kentucky Tourism and Convention Commission Maggy Monhollen said. Nine restaurants in...
CORBIN, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
WLWT 5

Circus World family entertainment center opens in Erlanger

ERLANGER, Ky. — There's an entertainment center that just opened in Erlanger that's sure to provide fun for the entire family. Circus World opened on Friday on the upper level of Strike & Spare bowling alley. It features arcade games with redemption prizes, roller skating, a virtual reality roller...
ERLANGER, KY
WKYT 27

Two people shot early Tuesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Police say two victims were found in the 400 block of Oak Street around 1:15 a.m. That’s in the Newtown Pike area. Both victims have non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Officers found a car nearby...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville actor to appear in Hallmark movie about couple with Down syndrome

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville actor with Down syndrome is hitting the small screen. David DeSanctis, a Down Syndrome of Louisville member, stars in the film "Color my World with Love." He plays the love interest in a movie about two people with Down syndrome who get engaged, but his fiancée's mother in the movie has concerns about the couple moving too fast.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Moms Demand for Action urges city to make changes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Survivors of gun violence in Lexington joined the mayor and members of the community to share their stories. At 17, Shelby Howard found out her brother was shot and killed. “I remember walking around the hospital being like just keep walking, just keep living, just keep...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Kevin Hart bringing comedy tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Comedian Kevin Hart is bringing his comedy tour to Louisville this fall. The comedian announced a second leg of his "Reality Check Tour" Monday. The tour includes a show at the KFC Yum! Center on Nov. 4. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at...
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky man dies in Paintsville Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A Kentucky man has died in Paintsville Lake in Johnson County. According to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office, authorities found the man’s body late Sunday around 6 p.m., June 5, 2022. Coroner J.R. Frisby has identified the man as Kyle Webb, 23, of Thelma. Frisby says the incident occurred in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

MAN WHO DROWNED IN PAINTSVILLE LAKE SUNDAY AFTERNOON IDENTIFIED BY JOHNSON CO. CORONER

JUNE 6, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. DECEASED DROWNING VICTIM AT PAINTSVILLE LAKE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 5; IDENTIFIED AS KYLE WEBB, 23, OF VAN LEAR, KENTUCKY. An individual who was reported to have drowned at Paintsville Lake late Sunday afternoon, June 5, and was recovered by emergency responders Sunday night, has been identified by the Johnson County Coroner Office as that of a young Johnson County man.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy