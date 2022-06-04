ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Sam Zou | Dear transfer students: don’t compare, explore

By Sam Zou
thedp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve had my fair share of moving. The fact is, I have never stayed in one school for more than three years. I went to four different elementary schools. I spent my first semester of high school in China, but then suddenly decided to finish the rest of my high school...

www.thedp.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Yonder

‘Internet for All’ … Except Rural Students?

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. In February 2020,...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Smithonian

The Case for Training Teachers in Object-Based Learning

If active teaching is the goal, there is no better approach than to use objects. Objects are a tangible representation of concepts that have the ability to spark curiosity, make tangible connections to abstract ideas, develop skills, extend knowledge, and encourage close looking and examination. In addition, close looking at objects requires no particular content expertise, leveling the playing field for all learners. While museums are amazing places to visit to examine objects with students, the drawer of an old sewing machine, or the science department storage closet that has not been emptied in decades provides teachers with all manner of interesting objects to examine with their students.
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Hidden costs, manipulation, forced continuity: report reveals how Australian consumers are being duped online

Australian consumers’ choices on websites and apps are being manipulated through online designs taking advantage of their weaknesses. That’s according to research on consumers’ online experiences and the presentation of websites and apps, released today by the Consumer Policy Research Centre (CPRC). The research gives examples of consumers being manipulated or deceived into unintentionally buying items, paying more, or giving up more personal data than they meant to. Examples include situations where an online store automatically added items to consumers’ carts, and “Hotel California” techniques which make it easy to subscribe to a service, but much harder to unsubscribe. According to the...
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Keller
Phys.org

Sign languages change, too: The evolution of SELF in American Sign Language

A new study shows that American Sign Language (ASL) is more linguistically complex than previously understood. In particular, research appearing in the June 2022 issue of the journal Language, authored by Tory Sampson (UC San Diego) and Rachel Mayberry (UC San Diego), documents the emergence of the copula—a word meaning to be (e.g. is, was, are, were)—in ASL, something that has been overlooked in previous linguistic analyses.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy