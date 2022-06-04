ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stuart Broad rejoices in ‘dreamworld’ of England’s transformative morning

By Simon Burnton at Lord's
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ealKX_0g0hXbe900
England's Ollie Pope high five's Stuart Broad as he is congratulated by his team-mates after running out Colin de Grandhomme of New Zealand. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

Stuart Broad described the opening hour and a half of the third day of the opening Test, in which England broke the 195-run partnership between Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell and ripped through New Zealand’s lower order, as “absolute dreamworld – couldn’t have done any better” – and his side know that should they start the fourth day in similar style it will almost certainly end in victory.

England stand 61 runs from securing a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, with five wickets in hand, a second new ball still 15 overs away and Joe Root, unbeaten on 77, once again in compelling form. “It would cap off a fantastic Test match,” Broad said. “It’s up to us as a group of players to do everything we can to get over the line, and it would be very special. I’ve got a really good feeling about tomorrow.”

Related: Primal power of Kyle Jamieson is one of Test cricket’s great wonders | Jonathan Liew

A single Broad over transformed England’s chances in the game, with Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson dismissed off successive deliveries as from 251 for four the tourists were eventually bowled out for 285. “It was huge. We knew we had to strike with the new ball because the Test match was riding on it,” Broad said.

But the 35-year-old admitted he had “absolutely no idea” what was happening as De Grandhomme was run out by Ollie Pope’s direct hit, while the bowler was facing the umpire performing “one of the worst appeals ever”.

Having since seen replays of the incident, he said it was evidence of a team transformed. “I don’t know what’s changed but I think our accuracy with our throwing in the field and our fielding in general has been outstanding, and it just shows what a group of players can do with an attacking mindset in the field,” he said. “Because that nicked us a wicket, and it shows how crucial that sort of thing is in Test cricket.”

Broad also missed one of the day’s other crucial moments, also involving De Grandhomme, who bowled Ben Stokes with what turned out to be a front-foot no ball while the England captain – who went on to score a half-century – was on one. “There was big energy. I can’t play that down,” Broad said. “Of course that gives the whole changing room a lift. We’ve been on the flipside of that a few times over the last couple of years, and it does hurt.”

The Spin: sign up and get our weekly cricket email.

With the morning sessions on the three days so far played in this Test featuring six, six and seven wickets, England know they remain some way from the finish line. “It’s great to come in tomorrow knowing either team could win,” Broad said. “In the changing room you’re constantly saying: ‘It’s a big hour, this one.’ Tomorrow, that first hour, with Rooty and Foakesy [Ben Foakes] out there is going to be crucial.”

New Zealand may be marginal underdogs but they know they are close to exposing the more ragged extremes of England’s tail. Mitchell said: “Hopefully we can show up tomorrow and it’ll zip around as it has the last three mornings and we’ll give ourselves an opportunity to win a Test match. We know we are literally one wicket away from getting into their bowlers so for us it’s just showing up with a smile on our face and a lot of energy and we’ll see what happens.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

How ministers squashed proposals to expand right to roam in England

When countryside campaigners were invited to meet government ministers and share “big, creative ideas” for “structural and systemic changes” around access to green spaces, they thought it could be too good to be true. Was the government listening, and were England’s archaic laws on countryside access about to change?
U.K.
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot after his impressive cameo when replacing Mason Mount to help change the game in Nations League draw against Germany

Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up after an impressive cameo in England's Nations League draw in Germany. The Three Lions rescued a late point as Harry Kane scored his 50th senior international goal from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonas Hofmann's opener.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ollie Pope
Person
Joe Root
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
Tom Blundell
Person
Kyle Jamieson
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test Cricket
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

How we met: ‘We were scared someone would open our marriage certificate and we’d go to prison’

In the summer of 2010, Rainer was volunteering at an underground LGBTQ+ film festival in Jakarta. “I was born and raised in the city and had been part of the festival for a while,” he says. “There are some anti-LGBTQ+ laws and a lot of prejudice towards gay people in Indonesia, so we never told the authorities exactly what we were showing when we asked for permissions.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

305K+
Followers
75K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy