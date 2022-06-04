Gun located after police respond to calls for a domestic

Shamokin, Pa. — Police encountered hoarding conditions as they made their way through a home in Shamokin looking for a man wanted for allegedly making gun threats.

Authorities tracked Travis George Beaver, 22, of Shamokin to a home near Race and Pearl streets in Shamokin on May 19 after a several people called to report a domestic situation. Witnesses allegedly saw a woman in distress wearing just a shirt and underwear screaming in the street.

Authorities first interaction with the person resulted in the accused leaving the scene and returning to the home. Less than 30 minutes later, officers said they returned to the residence for reports of gun threats being made.

Authorities said multiple witnesses stated a person hid underneath a vehicle as Beaver threatened them with a firearm. Several people attempted to intervene with the incident, but Beaver allegedly scared they off as he pointed the weapon at them.

According to a witness, Beaver was chased by a person into a residence near the 700 block of East Race Street. Authorities found the home and were able to talk Beaver down and take him into custody.

A police search revealed Beaver’s home was filled with garbage. According to the report, authorities said they were concerned for their safety due to the amount of garbage.

Beaver was charged with two felonies in first-degree possession of a firearm prohibited and third-degree firearms not to be carried without a license. He was also charged with a slew of misdemeanors that included simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

No bail was listed for Beaver, who is awaiting a preliminary arraignment as of May 26, according to court documents.

