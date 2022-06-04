ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Gun located after police respond to calls for a domestic

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

Shamokin, Pa. — Police encountered hoarding conditions as they made their way through a home in Shamokin looking for a man wanted for allegedly making gun threats.

Authorities tracked Travis George Beaver, 22, of Shamokin to a home near Race and Pearl streets in Shamokin on May 19 after a several people called to report a domestic situation. Witnesses allegedly saw a woman in distress wearing just a shirt and underwear screaming in the street.

Authorities first interaction with the person resulted in the accused leaving the scene and returning to the home. Less than 30 minutes later, officers said they returned to the residence for reports of gun threats being made.

Authorities said multiple witnesses stated a person hid underneath a vehicle as Beaver threatened them with a firearm. Several people attempted to intervene with the incident, but Beaver allegedly scared they off as he pointed the weapon at them.

According to a witness, Beaver was chased by a person into a residence near the 700 block of East Race Street. Authorities found the home and were able to talk Beaver down and take him into custody.

A police search revealed Beaver’s home was filled with garbage. According to the report, authorities said they were concerned for their safety due to the amount of garbage.

Beaver was charged with two felonies in first-degree possession of a firearm prohibited and third-degree firearms not to be carried without a license. He was also charged with a slew of misdemeanors that included simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct, and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

No bail was listed for Beaver, who is awaiting a preliminary arraignment as of May 26, according to court documents.

Docket sheet

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Police investigate Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport Bureau of Police are investigating an early morning shooting. Police were called to the 710 block of Market Street Tuesday at 2:43 a.m. for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival police say they found evidence that shots were fired. No victims were found or reported to police. Police are asking […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Angry phone call leads to gun threats being made

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man made death threats while holding a gun during an argument last month, police say. Michael Beeman, 59, pulled into a driveway in the 2000 block of Four Mile Drive in Loyalsock Township on May 31 and reportedly began shouting “I’m going to kill you” at the residents as they ran into the home, police said. A witness said Beeman became angry during a...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Barricaded gunman shuts down road in Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An emergency response team (SERT) responded to a scene that shut down a road in Luzerne County. Police responded to an active incident on Jumper Road in Plains Township, causing them to shut down the area around 3:00 p.m. Eyewitness News is told by sources close to the investigation that […]
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Shamokin, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Shamokin, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Beaver, PA
Newswatch 16

Police searching for gunman in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. — Police in Edwardsville say someone pumped four to six rounds into a home full of people. It happened before 10 p.m. Monday night on East Grove Street. Officers say a man forced his way into the place. Argued with the people inside. Circled the block a few times. Came back and opened fire.
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Toddlers play in street while mom buys cigarettes, police say

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say Mary E. Raudabaugh, mother of four, left her children at home on May 26 to go buy cigarettes at a 7-Eleven. Troopers said they observed two children playing in the street at 9:10 P.M. in Lock Haven, PA, and upon further investigation, found two more children […]
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged with allegedly stalking co-worker

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A 48-year-old man repeatedly messaged a co-worker, telling the woman he would keep "writing checks to the magistrate" for harassment citations if she didn't respond, police say. Now Kevin Dillon of Tamaqua is facing criminal stalking charges for refusing to stop contacting the woman, according to charges filed by Scott Township Officer Taryn Crawford. Crawford was contacted by Ellie McDanel on May 12, who reported that Dillon...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Race Street#Firearms#Crime
WBRE

Shots fired during Edwardsville home invasion

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Monday evening, just after 10 pm, police were dispatched to East Grove Street in Edwardsville after a reported home invasion and shots fired. Once on scene police reportedly found multiple bullet casings, and the suspect fled before police could arrive. According to police on scene, a neighbor told police they heard […]
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shots fired in early morning hours

Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport Bureau of Police reported an investigation into shots being fired at approximately 2:43 a.m. on June 7 near the 700 block of Market Street. Officers said they arrived on scene and discovered evidence of several shots being fired. An investigation at the scene failed to turn up any gun shot injuries or reports. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Agent Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7586 or through email at balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two of seven businesses did not card underage buyer in LCE investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Friday, several establishments in central PA were investigated in liquor control enforcement operations performed in Lycoming and Tioga counties. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. According to investigators, on Friday police sent a supervised underage buyer to conduct seven […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
skooknews.com

Cressona Man Facing Indecent Exposure Charges

A Cressona man is facing charges of indecent exposure after an incident on Sunday. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Sunday, June 5th, 2022, around 7:00pm, Troopers responded to a call to Marsha Drive in Cressona for a male that was performing sexual acts on himself on his front porch.
CRESSONA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

55 bundles of heroin, 3.56 ounces of meth discovered inside suspect’s vehicle

Montoursville, Pa. —A man broke away from police moments after they located narcotics inside his pants pocket and ran across the street. Police located Tyrea O. Golden, 30, of Wilkes Barre on May 24 behind a sub shot located near the 2000 block of N. Montour Street in Montoursville. Officers said he was then taken into custody and charged with numerous misdemeanors and traffic offenses during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County DA executes search warrant against police

LUZERNE BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- An investigation is underway in Luzerne County into the illegal purchases of firearms, and a local police station’s evidence locker is at the center of the investigation.   The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office is searching for several missing illegal firearms.   Their investigation uncovered Luzerne Borough Police possibly seized […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

AR-15 stolen from owner’s home in Bradford County

RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they received a report of a stolen AR-15 in Ridgebury Township on May 17. Investigators said a black Colt Match Target AR-15 was stolen from a residence on Gee Road in Bradford County sometime between April 24 and May 3. If you have any information regarding […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of money by alleged fraud squad

Montgomery, Pa. — An elderly person in Clinton Township was scammed out of money from his bank account after receiving a call from an alleged “fraud squad.” State police at Montoursville say a man called the victim on May 23 and identified himself as being from the Jersey Shore Bank Fraud Squad. The victim was convinced to provide private information to the caller. The victim later discovered that $1,500 was taken from his bank account and transferred to a Zelle subscriber.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
wkok.com

Selinsgrove Man Has Homicide Charges Held for Court

MIDDLEBURG – A Snyder County man, accused of killing his estranged wife, will face more criminal court action on charges of murder in the first degree and an open count of homicide. Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch says has not decided if he’ll seek the death penalty for...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy