Software engineering SVP Craig Federighi announced new updates to its messaging capabilities Monday. The company debuted a trio of updates to iMessage that will allow users to edit their conversations after sending messages or recall the messages entirely by clicking “undo send.” The updated messaging app will also allow users to mark text threads as unread so that users can flag threads they’d like to revisit when they have time. Ultimately, these are some pretty basic features that have been missing for a while, but they will likely make a big impact for iMessage power users.

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO