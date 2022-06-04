ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremond, TX

Brazos Valley schools face bus driver shortages

KAGS
KAGS
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BREMOND, Texas — As many school districts are getting ready for summer and ending their academic year, several in the Brazos Valley are facing bus driver shortages. Daryl Stuard said he remembers driving buses back in the 90s and now is seeing school districts facing a shortage of...

www.kagstv.com

Comments / 0

fox44news.com

Staffing shortages causing trash delays

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44)- The entire country has been hit with staffing shortages, and the City of Killeen is no exception. In February, the Department of Transportation changed its requirements for solid waste workers when it comes to Commercial Driver’s Licenses. Because of that, Killeen residents may experience trash...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Local school safety expert reflects on lessons learned from Uvalde

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After a deadly school shooting many like Johnny Price -- the owner of Big Iron School Training wonder how the shooter got into robb elementary school. Authorities initially said the shooter walked in through a side-door left open by a teacher. “That same teacher walks back...
UVALDE, TX
KCEN

Belton ISD responds to electioneering allegations

BELTON, Texas — Last week, a group of Belton ISD community members and parents took to social media to accuse Belton ISD of electioneering in the most recent bond election. The nearly $174 million bond passed in May, with the goal of addressing high-priority facility and program needs, move the district away from long-term portables and other benefits all without a tax rate increase.
BELTON, TX
Victim in fatal College Station crash identified

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim of a fatal crash in College Station has been identified. 50-year-old Vincent Turner, of College Station, died on Saturday as a result of excessive speed resulting in a vehicle rollover. The accident occurred around 2:46 a.m. Saturday, on the 1000...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan apartment residents worried after shots fired at building & cars

Be Remarkable: Joel Hammond and others are building beds for kids who don’t have one. TDCJ suspending transport of prison inmates following Gonzalo Lopez escape, murders. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. Baylor Scott & White...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Deadly crash on I-45 also injures two Centerville firefighters

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - At least one person was killed and two firefighters from the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department were injured Monday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 45. According to the Department of Public Safety, emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and pickup truck around 3:20...
CENTERVILLE, TX
KWTX

“I was ready to protest”: Community members come together to save trees in East Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -A group of women who have a passion for agriculture set their minds on saving what they say is a piece of history in East Waco. The Waco National Women in Agriculture Association were preparing for to host their first farmer’s market of the season in East Waco underneath the shade of two trees at the corner of Elm Avenue and Dallas Street, but as they were cleaning the area and trimming the trees, they noticed something was wrong.
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Heads up drivers | All lanes on HWY 6 back open

Bumper-to-bumper traffic set in along Highway 6 in Waco Sunday afternoon due to crash, according to police. As of 3:14 p.m., all lanes are back on HWY 6 in Waco, according to police. Stay with 6 News for updates.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Drugs discovered inside suspicious vehicle

TEAGUE, Texas (FOX 44) – Teague Police officers discovered drugs inside of a suspicious vehicle over the weekend. Officers responded around 6:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a suspicious vehicle, which had no license plates, and had just left another area business before parking at Teague Auto Parts – located at 877 US-84. Teague Auto Parts was closed at the time of this incident.
TEAGUE, TX
fox44news.com

Woman killed, two firefighters hurt in Leon Co crash

Leon Co, Tx (FOX44) – One woman was killed and two Leon County firefighters were injured on Monday afternoon – when an 18-wheeler plowed into two vehicles stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 45, near Leona, in Leon County. A Department of Public Safety spokesman said a 2021...
LEON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

TERRORISTIC THREAT ADDS TO CHARGES FOR BRENHAM WOMAN

An arrest for outstanding warrants Sunday had another charge tacked on after the suspect threatened the life of the arresting officer. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:50, Officers observed a female identified as Samantha Rochelle Phoenix, 30 of Brenham, in the 1700 block of Highway 105. Officers performed a Locals Check on Phoenix and learned she had 5 outstanding Arrest warrants for 2 counts of Theft Property between $2500 and $30,000, Fraudulent Use or Possession of a Credit or Debit Card, Fraud Use or Possession of Identifying info, and for Running a Stop Sign. Phoenix was placed in custody for her active warrants. During the process of arresting Phoenix, Phoenix threatened the life of the Officers and the families of the Officers, Phoenix was booked in on an additional charge of Terroristic Threat of a Peace Officer or Judge. Phoenix was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen PD K-9 awarded bullet and stab protective vest

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police Department’s K-9 Lincy will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Lincy’s vest is sponsored by Thomas and Susan Bailey of Rotonda West, Florida, and will be embroidered...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Cheap family fun options in Central Texas for the summer

TEMPLE, Texas — I'm sure you've heard that inflation is making everything a little expensive these days. But have you heard about some of the cheaper ways you and the whole family can have fun in Central Texas this summer?. There's a few options in Temple and surrounding areas...
TEMPLE, TX
CBS19

Loved ones recall memories of mother of four killed in Tyler homicide

TYLER, Texas — Jaci Wilkerson is remembered by her family, friends and co-workers as an empathetic, loving and "truly irreplaceable" woman. The 40-year-old mother of four tragically died in her apartment on May 25 in what Tyler Police Department investigators say was a homicide. Through the darkness, Wilkerson's loved ones are bringing light to the Frankston woman who was so loved by everyone who knew her.
TYLER, TX
KAGS

KAGS

Bryan College Station, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
489K+
Views
