“A voice was heard in Ramah, wailing and loud lamentation, Rachel weeping for her children; she refused to be consoled, because they were no more.” (Matthew 2:18) We Christians love to tell the story of Jesus’ birth and even those who have no personal faith, love to join in celebrating Christmas. But we often shy away from the ugly part of the story -- the revenge of a threatened, jealous ruler named Herod resulting in the slaughter of the children of Bethlehem and the Holy Family fleeing to Egypt as refugees from the violence.

